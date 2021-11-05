Meta Thugs: The All-in-One Collectibles, NFT and Gaming Metaverse

The NFT market is getting increasingly competitive, with the number of NFT projects and trading volume at an all-time high. However, Meta Thugs is one project that claims to raise the bar and shake the NFT industry. By combining an NFT avatar collection, a gaming metaverse, and NFT, Meta Thugs has come out with what it believes is a winning combination backed by a philosophy that every crypto enthusiast holds dear.

At Meta Thugs, each NFT avatar will open up an 8-gang blockchain world with 10,000 characters for the user. With this, Meta Thugs welcomes users to a world of endless opportunities, where all the characters have inherited the strongest traits of the top 100 crypto projects.

The creators of Meta Thugs are committed to helping people with very little understanding of NFTs and related investment opportunities navigate this landscape. They appeal to the new generation’s growing desire to invest in dependable NFT projects. Let’s delve into the details and look at what this new player in the industry has to offer to the NFT and crypto communities.

The Meta Thugs Ecosystem and its Moving Parts:

At the heart of Meta Thugs is a combination of digital art collectibles and NFT gaming. This is what makes up its unique project and ecosystem.

Level 1: NFT Collectibles

Meta Thugs has based its game-changing project on its collection of 10,000 unique NFT avatars. The characters are sourced from 8 blockchain Gangs, where each character inherits 15 traits— from tattoos and skins to weapons and so much more.

The Original Meta Thugs possess the same market price and community value. You can purchase the Original characters, but the Rare and Legendary Meta Thugs require that you have an upgrade card and the Galaxy Modificator to create them. The upgrade cards appear at random on the project website and once a week on OpenSea.io. The Galaxy Modificator will randomly assign the upgraded traits.

Verifiable Random Function (VRF) by Chainlink, a randomness generator for smart contracts, is used to power the tool. This technology ensures better security and fair distribution on the platform. Meta Thugs has decidedly involved users in the creative process through the featured upgrade system, unlike most other NFT avatar projects that issue all the NFTs at once and don’t allow user involvement in their creation.

Looking at the Meta Thugs project as a whole, you can sum it up as an NFT collection. Entry into the NFT ecosystem requires users to have an avatar, which acts as their ticket. Once in, they can play, trade, earn, and even craft. There are also eight ultra-rare NFTs having a 12-month sentence in the Meta Thugs collection. These allow the players to get paid monthly for a year in any currency of their choosing.

At the starting point, every user gets an equal opportunity to get to the top of the Gang Society. However, players can collect Rare Meta Thugs that will determine their opportunities and standing in the community. This also dictates the rewards they get.

Level 2: Gaming Metaverse

With the NFT collectibles step done, the next thing is to launch the gaming part of the project. Each Meta Thug can be transformed into a gaming character from the Gang metaverse. The Meta Thugs’ stories propped up by their mythos leave a lot of room for imagination and future gaming scenarios.

The Meta Thugs’ story is based during the intergalactic war. Each of the 10,000 inhabitants of the different blockchain Gangs has varying motives. They have fled their homes and moved into an abandoned city to build a new society that focuses on new beginnings and rids itself of past conflicts. And with contemporary society comes a new identity.

However, even with the new beginning, it becomes a struggle for the Meta Thugs to coexist peacefully. Greed begins to rear its ugly head as some of the Meta Thugs fight for power amidst a shortage of resources. To move up the social structure, the Meta Thugs can challenge other players to duels in the Meta Thugs Battle Arena, which resembles fighting pits from all-time favorite combat games like Mortal Kombat, Jump Force and Killer Instinct.

Meta Thugs can also unlock new traits and upgrades through the Galaxy Modificator. This includes buying weapons from the Galaxy Marketplace for their turn in the Battle Arena. The marketplace will have weapons like sonic grenades, lightsabers, and many others that can be bought with NFT tokens. As for the upgrades, keep an eye out for the randomly appearing upgrade cards on the Meta Thugs website and OpenSea.io, which will be purchasable with ETH.

The Secret Artist

The artist behind the fascinating Meta Thugs avatars is a well-known figure in the NFT space. His extensive experience in the industry — more than 10 years — has equipped him with great wisdom and incredible skills in the field with which he created the Meta Thugs metaverse to be so uniquely complex. The artist-reveal will be done once the minting process is completed.

The Excitement Doesn’t End There

Meta Thugs is offering an incredible source for passive income on a platter for all its players. As a reward for holding the Meta Thugs, the company has announced that it will roll back 10% of all transactions to the holders.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content was purely for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.