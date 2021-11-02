EXCLUSIVE: OLB Group Announces Support For Mastercard Cryptocurrency Processing

The OLB Group Inc (NASDAQ:OLB) announced Tuesday that the company is prepared to process Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) payments.

Merchants utilizing The OLB Group's OmniSoft business management platform and the company’s SecurePay Payment Gateway Platform can now activate Mastercard cryptocurrency transaction processing.

The OmniSoft platform offers merchants a simple means to configure payment options to meet the unique needs of their business and customer demographics.

The SecurePay Payment Gateway Platform is a Mastercard SDP program. The OLB Group's platform supports the processing of multiple cryptocurrencies across all merchant platforms. The gateway provides traditional credit and debit card processing, digital wallet services and crypto commerce functions.

“The recent announcement from Mastercard that it is supporting cryptocurrency should accelerate public acceptance of Bitcoin and other currencies for conducting everyday business,” said Ronny Yakov, CEO of The OLB Group.

“We have enabled crypto commerce throughout our OmniSoft and SecurePay portfolio which enables merchants to offer a broad choice of payment options that match customer’s expectations.”

The OLB Group operates as a fintech and payment facilitator company in the United States.

OLB Price Action: The OLB Group has traded as high as $16.40 and as low as $3.30 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 0.87% at $4.55 premarket Tuesday.

Photo: Serg Dementev from Pixabay.