This Wallet Just Transferred $225M Worth Of ETH

What happened: $224,934,548 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x4299f8147efad733bdd07844d1b03178334aa68b

$225 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x44c2776c6ccdf75dc59aa6117bc3774924b62d08

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

According to Glassnode, there are 26,781,930 Ethereum wallets with a balance of over 100,000 coins.

Price Action: Ethereum is up 6% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.