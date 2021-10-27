fbpx

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $580M Worth Of Ethereum For A Fee Of $33

byBenzinga Insights
October 27, 2021 4:29 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $580M Worth Of Ethereum For A Fee Of $33

What happened: $579,638,839 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xc6dcb7ac175636cbc3d5f32c68865c24ca7d74d4

$579,638,839 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x4109a9d7f736d5ce89ec4e1f5df8a3282c88e5c2

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here.

According to Glassnode, there are 26,866,158 Ethereum wallets with a balance of over 100,000 coins.

See Also: Best Crypto Apps 2021 and Best Crypto Portfolio Trackers

Price Action: Ethereum is down -5.66% in the past 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Crypto Whale Just Moved $265M Worth Of Ethereum Off Binance

Crypto Whale Just Moved $265M Worth Of Ethereum Off Binance

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $264,996,432 worth of Ethereum off Binance today. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 0x4976a4a02f38326660d17bf34b431dc6e2eb2327 read more
Crypto Whale Just Moved $166M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Binance

Crypto Whale Just Moved $166M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Binance

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $165,644,229 worth of Ethereum off Binance today. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 0x4976a4a02f38326660d17bf34b431dc6e2eb2327 read more
This Wallet Just Transferred $199M Worth Of ETH

This Wallet Just Transferred $199M Worth Of ETH

What happened: $198,537,024 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xbde7ed2ab49e09ecb65aec0b169f334cb9fc7dfb read more
$204M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

$204M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $203,533,509 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xcb0849bd6d9a5da9e23cf143d64d930820eae23b read more