fbpx

Ethereum Whale Buys 277B Tokens As Shiba Inu Nears Dogecoin's Market Cap

bySamyuktha Sriram
October 27, 2021 12:16 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum Whale Buys 277B Tokens As Shiba Inu Nears Dogecoin's Market Cap

Popular meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is now the 11th-largest cryptocurrency by market cap after an explosive rally in October that sent the coin soaring to new highs.

What Happened: Shiba Inu gained more than 600% over the past few weeks, hitting a fresh all-time high of $0.0000594 on Wednesday.

The coin continued to rally even as a selloff ensued in the wider crypto market, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) dropping by 6% and 4%, respectively, over the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu’s extended rally followed an $11.5-million purchase from an Ethereum whale who added 277 billion SHIB tokens to their position Tuesday.

According to data from WhaleStats, the  transaction had a fee of  $15. The whale now holds over 293 billion SHIB tokens worth $16.5 million.

At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at a price of $0.00005682 with a daily trading volume in excess of $19 billion.

Shiba Inu also proved resilient to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s revelation of owning “none” of the meme-based cryptocurrency. With a market cap of $21.8 billion, SHIB is less than a 50% price move away from overtaking its rival Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) by market cap.

“Pretty sure this has been one of the most hated rallies recently. Consensus was DOGE would see an encore and SHIB would fade away back into oblivion. I'd reckon positioning was also representative of that,” commented crypto trader Hsaka Trades.

“This is also why you don't ruin the sanctity of a meme by formalizing it with a "DOGE foundation" and actually talking about the tech,” he added.

Photo: Old Money on Unsplash.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Shiba Inu Pump Could Be 'Crashing Bitcoin,' Popular Crypto Investor Says

Shiba Inu Pump Could Be 'Crashing Bitcoin,' Popular Crypto Investor Says

Crypto market analyst Lark Davis suggested Shiba Inu’s (CRYPTO: SHIB) massive rally could be a sign of “overheated markets,” as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: read more
Yes, Crypto Could Be The 5th Best Performing Asset By 2024

Yes, Crypto Could Be The 5th Best Performing Asset By 2024

Investors weigh on every type of asset before putting their money on anything. It could be Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Gold, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), or Silver. read more
$500M Longs Liquidated In One Hour As Bitcoin Falls To $58,200

$500M Longs Liquidated In One Hour As Bitcoin Falls To $58,200

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) shed more than $4,000 from its price on Wednesday leading to large-scale liquidations across the board. What Happened: The leading digital asset plunged by 7% during the early hours of Oct. 27, falling to a low of $58,200. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Take A Dive As 'Extreme Greed' Prevails, Shiba Inu Shoots To All-Time High

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Take A Dive As 'Extreme Greed' Prevails, Shiba Inu Shoots To All-Time High

Major coins declined on Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 2.25% to $2.56 trillion. read more