fbpx

Leatherface Slashes The Ethereum Blockchain With New 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' NFTs

byPhil Hall
October 26, 2021 12:28 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Leatherface Slashes The Ethereum Blockchain With New 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' NFTs

The owners of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” franchise have taken its iconic serial killer Leatherface into the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain with a new non-fungible token (NFT) project.

What Happened: The NFT offering is dubbed “Leatherfaces” and features illustrations by appropriately named horror artist Skinner.

A total of 10,666 Leatherface avatars will be made available on Leatherfaces.io beginning on Nov. 13, but Leatherfaces is also selling 666 mint passes on Halloween, Oct. 31, for preferred pre-sale opportunities to NFT collectors with a penchant for gory horror.

“As a lifelong horror fan, it's an absolute honor to be able to bring Leatherface to the blockchain,” said John Hickman, founder of Ultra Rare, the U.K.-based digital collectibles, comics and games company coordinating the NFT offering.

Related Link: Donald Trump Jr. Sells T-Shirts Mocking Alec Baldwin's Fatal Movie Set Shooting

Why It Happened: The unlikely popularity of Leatherface began with the 1974 Tobe Hooper film “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” which was loosely based on the crimes of serial killer Ed Gein. Made on a $140,000 budget and released by the Mafia-connected Bryanston Distributing Company — which also released the 1972 porn classic “Deep Throat” — the film generated more than $30 million in ticket sales and was the 12th highest-grossing film of 1974.

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” spawned a host of sequels, prequels and a 2003 remake. In August, Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) announced a franchise reboot with a new production directed by David Blue Garcia, who decided against shooting the film in Texas locations and opted instead for a production based in Bulgaria.

A release date for the Netflix film has not been announced, nor is it certain if it will be released in theaters or will only be seen on the streaming platform.

Photo: Gunnar Hansen as Leatherface in the 1974 classic "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," courtesy Bryanston Distributing Company.

 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets

Related Articles

Reddit Is Building An NFT Platform According to Job Posting

Reddit Is Building An NFT Platform According to Job Posting

Social media platform Reddit appears to be building a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace for its millions of users. read more
What's Next For Bitcoin? | Crypto Daily, October 22, 2021

What's Next For Bitcoin? | Crypto Daily, October 22, 2021

Start The Day With The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space Today On Crypto Daily: You asked we answered! Should you sell your bitcoin? A pivotal point for Ethereum Walmart to install Bitcoin ATMs in US stores Top 3 NFT Projects To Watch: read more
EXCLUSIVE: Art Blocks Founder Sells CryptoPunks To Raise Funds, Leading To Success Of Squiggle NFT Project

EXCLUSIVE: Art Blocks Founder Sells CryptoPunks To Raise Funds, Leading To Success Of Squiggle NFT Project

Art Blocks is a first-of-its-kind platform focused on genuinely programmable on demand generative content that is stored immutably on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Blockchain, according to its website. read more
PleasrDAO Aint Nothing To F*** With: Wu Tang Clan Album Once Owned By Shkreli Has Been Purchased

PleasrDAO Aint Nothing To F*** With: Wu Tang Clan Album Once Owned By Shkreli Has Been Purchased

From the slums of Shaolin, Wu-Tang Clan strikes again. An exclusive album made by the legendary hip-hop group is back in the news with the latest anonymous buyer of the album being revealed earlier this week. read more