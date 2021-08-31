Netflix Acquires 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Reboot, Disney Relaunches 'The Rocketeer'

Two popular cult films, one focused on a serial killer and the other on an unlikely superhero, are being reanimated in new streaming productions.

Lone Star Lunatic: The Hollywood Reporter has detailed the return of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” franchise via Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), which acquired the global rights to the production titled "Texas Chainsaw Massacre." The original 1974, directed by Tobe Hooper, introduced the nightmarish Leatherface, who wears a mask made from the skins of his victims.

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” spawned a host of sequels, prequels and a 2003 remake. The new production was directed by David Blue Garcia, who eschewed Texas locations in favor of a production based in Bulgaria.

A release date for the new film has not been announced, nor is it certain if Netflix will release this in theaters as well as on its streaming platform.

Up, Up and Away: Separately, Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) is reviving the 1991 adventure “The Rocketeer” as a Disney+ presentation.

Deadline reported “The Return of the Rocketeer” is being co-produced by David Oyelowo, the British actor who played Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the 2014 film “Selma.” The new film recasts the title character as a retired Tuskegee Airman — and although Oyelowo is behind the camera on the project, he didn't commit to starring in the new film.

Photo: Gunnar Hansen as Leatherface in "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (1974), courtesy Bryanston Distributing Company.