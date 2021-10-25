Donald Trump Jr. Sells T-Shirts Mocking Alec Baldwin's Fatal Movie Set Shooting

Donald Trump Jr. is selling T-shirts on his website poking fun at Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set.

What Happened: Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of “Rust” last Thursday that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Baldwin has not been criminally charged with the shooting.

Trump, whose father was lampooned throughout his presidency by Baldwin on “Saturday Night Live” and harshly criticized by the actor on social media and in an interview, is offering a line of t-shirts that carry the tagline “Guns don't kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people.” The shirts retail for $27.99.

Along with the t-shirts, Trump created a meme on his Instagram page that said, “Let’s all watch Alec Baldwin blame the gun.”

Trump, who divides his time between conservative political activism and serving as a trustee and executive vice president of The Trump Organization, used his Instagram page to push back at criticism that his attacks on Baldwin were in poor taste.

“Screw all the sanctimony I’m seeing out there,” he wrote online. “If the shoe was on the other foot Alex Baldwin would literally be the first person pissing on everybody’s grave trying to make a point. F*ck him!”

What Else Happened: While Baldwin has no allies in right-wing circles, few prominent conservatives have been as vocal over his shooting incident as Trump. J.D. Vance, the author of “Hillbilly Elegy” and candidate for the Republican nomination of Senator from Ohio, derided Baldwin and Twitter’s (NYSE: TWTR) banning of former President Trump in tweeting, “Dear @jack let Trump back on. We need Alec Baldwin tweets.”

Right-wing talk show host Candace Owens also weighed in, tweeting, “Alec Baldwin spent 4 years dedicated to painting Donald Trump and his supporters as evil murderers. What has happened to Alec would be an example of poetic justice if it weren't for the actual innocent people that were murdered by him. Pray for their families. So sad.”

Owens later deleted that tweet and corrected herself, noting that “murder carries a different legal definition.”

Photo: Gage Skidmore / Flickr Creative Commons.