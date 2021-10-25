Top 10 Weekly NFTs By Sales Volume: Axie Infinity, CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Continue Strength While Doodles, Party Ape Billionaires Club Enter List

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up and is seeing record sales volume on platforms like OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) announced plans to launch an NFT marketplace, which could impact interest in NFTs later this year. The company has over two million people on its waitlist for an NFT platform.

This week’s top 10 list sees some newer names on the list.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume from the past week, as reported by CryptoSlam.

Axie Infinity: $119.7 million, -2.4%

Doodles: $46.5 million, NA

CryptoPunks; $35.8 million, +59.3%

Bored Ape Yacht Club: $26.8 million, +70.7%

Kaiju Kingz: $17.2 million, -35.7%

Art Blocks: $11.8 million, -31.8%

Farmers World: $11.4 million, +39.7%

Party Ape Billionaires Club: $11.1 million, +232.9%

NBA Top Shot; $10.7 million, -18.3%

CrypToadz: $9.8 million, -12.7%

Related Link: Exclusive: Art Blocks Founder Sells CryptoPunks To Raise Funds, Leading To Success Of Squiggles

What Happened: Axie Infinity topped the weekly sales list once again. The popular play to earn NFT game was followed by “blue chips” in the NFT space with CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club at third and fourth place and strong sales increases over the previous week.

New to the list this week were Doodles, which came in second and Party Ape Billionaires Club, which came in eights after a recent launch and reveal date of Oct. 20.

Kaiju Kingz, which was new last week coming in at third place held up relatively strong with a fifth place finish this week.

MekaVerse, which ranked second last week and had several weeks in the top 10 fell out of the top completely as the project has seen demand and interest plummet after once being one of the most in-demand projects.

NBA Top Shot, which re-entered the top 10 last week held up strong and could be in for a run of top 10 finishes thanks to the NBA season recently kicking off on Oct. 19.