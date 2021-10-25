XDC Network, ECOMI Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 21.34% at $11.61. Near’s current trading volume totals $504.35 million, a 113.37% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $6,056,827,902.

Circulating Supply: 526,072,613.44

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 71,188,199,351.74

Max Supply: 210,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 4,956,845,231

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39

Max Supply: 3,303,030,299

Circulating Supply: 573,564,987,436,205.4

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 263,741,792.92

Max Supply: 500,000,000

Circulating Supply: 61,168,513.06

Max Supply: 270,000,000

LOSERS

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) fell 5.7% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Shiba Inu’s current trading volume totals $11.73 billion, a 702.96% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $19,683,674,851.

Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 217,682,672,400.56

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 11,720,565.95

Max Supply: 21,000,000

Circulating Supply: 971,723,107.59

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964

Max Supply: Not Available

