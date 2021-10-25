fbpx

XDC Network, ECOMI Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

byBenzinga Insights
October 25, 2021 11:17 am
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 21.34% at $11.61. Near’s current trading volume totals $504.35 million, a 113.37% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $6,056,827,902.
    Circulating Supply: 526,072,613.44
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • Spell Token (CRYPTO: SPELL) rose 17.99% to $0.03 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $79.91 million, which is 330.46% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SPELL’s estimated market cap is $1,880,404,313 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 71,188,199,351.74
    Max Supply: 210,000,000,000
  • The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) increased by 17.57% to $1.06. The Graph’s current trading volume totals $583.04 million, a 213.33% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,268,163,216.
    Circulating Supply: 4,956,845,231
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000
  • Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) rose 15.94% to $4.2 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $826.89 million, which is 280.94% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CRV’s estimated market cap is $1,648,660,809.
    Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39
    Max Supply: 3,303,030,299
  • SafeMoon (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) rose 15.3% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.01 million, which is 23.63% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SAFEMOON’s estimated market cap is $1,522,073,651.
    Circulating Supply: 573,564,987,436,205.4
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) increased by 13.71% to $13.02. THORChain’s current trading volume totals $204.97 million, a 83.8% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $3,401,325,773.
    Circulating Supply: 263,741,792.92
    Max Supply: 500,000,000
  • Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) is up 11.44% at $137.3. Trading volume for this coin is 813.13 million, which is 31.14% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AXS’s estimated market cap is $8,459,424,684 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 61,168,513.06
    Max Supply: 270,000,000

LOSERS

  • Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) fell 5.7% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Shiba Inu’s current trading volume totals $11.73 billion, a 702.96% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $19,683,674,851.
    Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) fell 3.74% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $8.18 million, a 9.16% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,407,117,259.
    Circulating Supply: 217,682,672,400.56
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) decreased by 2.89% to $173.96 over the past 24 hours. Zcash’s current trading volume totals $508.14 million, a 27.29% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ZEC’s estimated market cap is $2,028,378,244 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 11,720,565.95
    Max Supply: 21,000,000
  • EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) fell 1.86% to $4.82 over the past 24 hours. EOS’s current trading volume totals $997.46 million, a 32.86% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $EOS’s estimated market cap is $4,661,306,276 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 971,723,107.59
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) fell 1.83% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 7.62 million, which is 21.16% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,223,276,858.
    Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964
    Max Supply: Not Available

