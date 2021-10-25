XDC Network, ECOMI Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 21.34% at $11.61. Near’s current trading volume totals $504.35 million, a 113.37% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $6,056,827,902.
Circulating Supply: 526,072,613.44
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
- Spell Token (CRYPTO: SPELL) rose 17.99% to $0.03 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $79.91 million, which is 330.46% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SPELL’s estimated market cap is $1,880,404,313 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 71,188,199,351.74
Max Supply: 210,000,000,000
- The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) increased by 17.57% to $1.06. The Graph’s current trading volume totals $583.04 million, a 213.33% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,268,163,216.
Circulating Supply: 4,956,845,231
Max Supply: 10,000,000,000
- Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) rose 15.94% to $4.2 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $826.89 million, which is 280.94% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CRV’s estimated market cap is $1,648,660,809.
Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39
Max Supply: 3,303,030,299
- SafeMoon (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) rose 15.3% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.01 million, which is 23.63% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SAFEMOON’s estimated market cap is $1,522,073,651.
Circulating Supply: 573,564,987,436,205.4
Max Supply: Not Available
- THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) increased by 13.71% to $13.02. THORChain’s current trading volume totals $204.97 million, a 83.8% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $3,401,325,773.
Circulating Supply: 263,741,792.92
Max Supply: 500,000,000
- Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) is up 11.44% at $137.3. Trading volume for this coin is 813.13 million, which is 31.14% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AXS’s estimated market cap is $8,459,424,684 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 61,168,513.06
Max Supply: 270,000,000
LOSERS
- Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) fell 5.7% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Shiba Inu’s current trading volume totals $11.73 billion, a 702.96% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $19,683,674,851.
Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75
Max Supply: Not Available
- ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) fell 3.74% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $8.18 million, a 9.16% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,407,117,259.
Circulating Supply: 217,682,672,400.56
Max Supply: Not Available
- Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) decreased by 2.89% to $173.96 over the past 24 hours. Zcash’s current trading volume totals $508.14 million, a 27.29% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ZEC’s estimated market cap is $2,028,378,244 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 11,720,565.95
Max Supply: 21,000,000
- EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) fell 1.86% to $4.82 over the past 24 hours. EOS’s current trading volume totals $997.46 million, a 32.86% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $EOS’s estimated market cap is $4,661,306,276 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 971,723,107.59
Max Supply: Not Available
- XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) fell 1.83% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 7.62 million, which is 21.16% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,223,276,858.
Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964
Max Supply: Not Available
Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?
Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.