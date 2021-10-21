fbpx

$818M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

byBenzinga Insights
October 21, 2021 12:47 pm
What happened: $817,566,389 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 39szwP9jSLnf61pEzqBKu5Go4cKwD8oWRn

$817,566,389 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: bc1qktkgnv6hwyd4sddxpkcq5z3taxh97f2crhknz0g42we6h4e3sa8qxzrk65

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Bitcoin tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Bitcoin position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of BTC. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Bitcoin down 2% on any given exchange.

Since this transaction wasn’t sent to an exchange, it’s unlikely that this Bitcoin whale is looking for liquidity. Instead, they may be transferring this to a different wallet for security purposes.

You can view more details about the transaction here.

According to Glassnode, there are 571,895 Bitcoin wallets with a balance of over 100,000 coins.

See Also: Best Crypto Apps 2021 and Best Crypto Portfolio Trackers

Price Action: Bitcoin is down -5.79% in the past 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

