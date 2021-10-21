Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) rose 19.26% to $2.33 over the past 24 hours. NEXO’s current trading volume totals $29.88 million, a 208.75% increase from its 100-day average volume. $NEXO’s estimated market cap is $1,313,853,711 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
- Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) increased by 16.28% to $188.91. Solana’s current trading volume totals $6.42 billion, a 142.76% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SOL’s estimated market cap is $57,175,822,776 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 300,686,556.72
Max Supply: 488,630,611
- Spell Token (CRYPTO: SPELL) increased by 14.31% to $0.02. The trading volume for this coin is currently $66.85 million, which is 311.0% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SPELL’s estimated market cap is $1,436,454,636.
Circulating Supply: 71,165,933,262.98
Max Supply: 210,000,000,000
- VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) increased by 12.13% to $0.13. VeChain’s current trading volume totals $858.66 million, a 26.47% increase from its 100-day average volume. $VET’s estimated market cap is $9,017,977,396 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 66,760,741,299
Max Supply: Not Available
- Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 11.31% at $9.6. Near’s current trading volume totals $320.91 million, a 41.28% increase from its 100-day average volume. $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $5,064,411,993 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 523,721,555.52
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
- Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ) increased by 10.5% to $1.82. Enjin Coin’s current trading volume totals $433.13 million, a 152.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,709,817,118.
Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
- Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) rose 9.61% to $6.88 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 120.30 million, which is 6.86% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CELO’s estimated market cap is $2,274,582,033 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 326,913,145
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
LOSERS
- Magic Internet Money (CRYPTO: MIM) declined by 1.43% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $84.49 million, which is 392.05% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MIM’s estimated market cap is $1,846,991,020.
Circulating Supply: 1,833,352,207.25
Max Supply: Not Available
- Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) decreased by 1.39% to $2.36 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $590.74 million, which is 33.09% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $6,044,844,160 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
Max Supply: 3,175,000,000
- Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) decreased by 1.35% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. Tether’s current trading volume totals $80.84 billion, a 26.03% increase from its 100-day average volume. $USDT’s estimated market cap is $70,435,238,627 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 70,145,110,814.92
Max Supply: Not Available
- Kusama (CRYPTO: KSM) declined by 1.32% to $374.92 over the past 24 hours. Kusama’s current trading volume totals $164.46 million, a 23.22% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $KSM’s estimated market cap is $3,387,443,090 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07
Max Supply: 10,000,000
- Helium (CRYPTO: HNT) declined by 1.28% to $22.55 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $25.05 million, which is 4.23% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HNT’s estimated market cap is $2,244,456,480.
Circulating Supply: 99,002,071.89
Max Supply: 223,000,000
- Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) declined by 1.15% to $65297 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 4.07 million, which is 49.67% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HBTC’s estimated market cap is $2,614,085,090.
Circulating Supply: 39,884.08
Max Supply: 39,884.08
- Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) declined by 1.08% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Shiba Inu’s current trading volume totals $1.86 billion, a 47.59% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $14,023,750,072 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75
Max Supply: Not Available
