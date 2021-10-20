fbpx

Is It Too Late To Buy Bitcoin? — Crypto Daily October 20, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
October 20, 2021 7:18 pm
You Asked, We Answered! Is It Too Late To Buy Bitcoin?

What is BTFD?

On today's episode of Crypto Daily, as Bitcoin hits all-time high, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt answers if it's too late to get into the Bitcoin action now and analyzes Floki Inu.

Listen to the full episode here:

Cryptocurrency Markets Trading Ideas

