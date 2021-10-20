Low-Cost Mexican Airline Volaris Now Accepts Bitcoin In El Salvador

Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris — formally known as Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) — will accept payments in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in El Salvador, as per the country’s President Nayib Bukele.

What Happened: The Salvadoran President shared the news on Twitter on Tuesday. As per Bukele, the airline would also support El Salvador’s Chivo Wallet.

"Esto nos permite aumentar la oferta de vuelos para los hermanos salvadoreños, además de ser la primera aerolínea en el mundo que va a aceptar #Bitcoin y por supuesto @chivowallet", Presidente @nayibbukele. pic.twitter.com/3eqDZ1XPyU — Casa Presidencial (@PresidenciaSV) October 19, 2021

Why It Matters: This month, the state-owned Chivo wallet negotiated with El Salvador’s gas stations to offer a 20-cent fuel subsidy for customers who pay with Bitcoin.

The wallet has not been entirely glitch-free. On Tuesday, it was reported that Chivo Wallet temporarily disabled the option to view BTC price frozen for 1 minute after traders found a way to profit from the information.

El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in June.

In 2014, airBaltic said it became the “world’s first airline to accept Bitcoin as payment” as per a company statement.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares closed nearly 1.8% lower at $19.44 in New York. Over 24 hours, BTC traded 3.29% higher at $63,866.53

Photo: Courtesy of Tomas Del Coro via Flickr