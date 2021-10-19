Scalpers Force El Salvador To Disable Bitcoin Price Visibility On Chivo Wallet
El Salvador’s Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traders have found a way to make a quick profit from the government-owned Chivo Wallet.
What Happened: In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the team behind the Chivo Wallet announced it had temporarily disabled the option to see Bitcoin’s price frozen for 1 minute.
Hemos tenido que deshabilitar temporalmente la opción de ver el precio del Bitcoin congelado durante un minuto.
Lamentablemente, muchos de nuestros usuarios lo utilizaban para hacer “scalping”, que es legal, pero sin tener la opción de una tasa congelada.
