These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knock-Offs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With 'Floki' Coins Stealing The Show

byMadhukumar Warrier
October 19, 2021 11:14 pm
Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs such as PrinceFloki (CRYPTO:PrinceFloki), Baby Floki Billionaire (CRYPTO:BabyFB), Doge Dash (CRYPTO:DOGEDASH) and DogemonGo (CRYPTO:DOGO) are seeing strong gains as of Tuesday night.

What Happened: PrinceFloki is up 120602.14% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.001388 at press time. The coin is the biggest gainer among all cryptocurrencies during the past 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap data. It's worth noting that such astounding gains being reflected for newly-listed coins is not unusual.

Among the other knockoff coins, Baby Floki Billionaire has surged 363.17% during the past 24 hours to $0.000000003382, while Doge Dash is up 309.2% during the 24-hour period to $0.0006981.

DogemonGo has gained 62.75% over 24 hours to $0.00005734.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 1.1% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2434 at press time. Shiba Inu has lost almost 2.1% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002803.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: PrinceFloki is a rebase token with DOGE rewards. The coin calls itself the son of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

Baby Floki Billionaire, a coin based on the Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) coin, was launched on the Binance Smart Chain Network earlier this month.

Baby Floki Billionaire noted on Twitter that it is among the top three cryptocurrencies trending on the CoinMarketCapital website and has also been listed on CoinGecko.

BABY FLOKI BILLIONAIRE
TOP 3 TRENDING ON CMC NOW
DEXTOOLS TRENDINGListed on CoinGecko
BUY TAX 0%
AUDITED BY DESSERT FINANCEHUGE INFLUENCER MARKETING20TRILLION NEXT BURN AT 2 MILLION MKCAP#NEXT100XFLOKI #BSCGem
TG :- https://t.co/bRy1WJpUdO pic.twitter.com/KwrbEU7kFm

— BABY FLOKI BILLIONAIRE (@BabyFlokiBLN) October 19, 2021

Doge Dash says on its website that it aims to make cryptocurrency gaming easy. The project behind the token plans to launch its NFT collection soon.

DogemonGo is an augmented reality mobile game on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that combines the Dogecoin token with the gameplay from Pokemon Go.

The coin announced on Twitter that is now listed on decentralized blockchain platform Solana and has deactivated 15% fee on the Binance Smart Chain.

#DogemonGO Updates!

$DOGO is listed on #Solana!

Deactivated 15% fee on #BSC!

No mode fee on BSC & Solana

COMING SOON:App update for #Solana / #BSC bridge!

How to trade $dogo on solanahttps://t.co/SDDl3CvJ3I

— DogemonGO (@DogemonGoApp) October 19, 2021

Read Next: Bitcoin Seeks New All-Time High, Ethereum Follows, Dogecoin Down As Markets Hold Firm Amid ETF-Optimism

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

