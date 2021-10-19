Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $183M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $182,781,781 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x6e11ecb05dbfecf88e9a0ca0f0d0550feda64b46

$182,781,781 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xe2db78533e2e64885547b3942c103d6c63b06df8

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

According to Glassnode, there are 26,978,431 Ethereum wallets with a balance of over 100,000 coins.

Price Action: Ethereum is up 2.3% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.