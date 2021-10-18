fbpx

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $111.97M Worth Of Ethereum

byBenzinga Insights
October 18, 2021 2:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $111.97M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $111,966,629 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xa59e84f0b7afd006a6ab61974f4c4df7f7d259f1

$111,966,629 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xe31d2d6c037762ebb9437513fbdae2df8390ed4e

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here.

According to Glassnode, there are 26,975,607 Ethereum wallets with a balance of over 100,000 coins.

See Also: Best Crypto Apps 2021 and Best Crypto Portfolio Trackers

Price Action: Ethereum is down -2.22% in the past 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

$188M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

$188M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $188,159,404 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x6aacfc9933e24742f2e3bb432cf64cf2214506eb read more
Crypto Whale Just Moved $174M Worth of Ethereum Off Binance

Crypto Whale Just Moved $174M Worth of Ethereum Off Binance

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $173,855,188 worth of Ethereum off Binance today. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 0x712d0f306956a6a4b4f9319ad9b9de48c5345996 read more
The Ultimate Diamond Hands? CryptoPunk Owner Rejects Record $9.5M Bid

The Ultimate Diamond Hands? CryptoPunk Owner Rejects Record $9.5M Bid

One of the most successful NFT collections remains CryptoPunks, a collection of 10,000 pixelated art NFTs launched in 2017. read more
Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NAS read more