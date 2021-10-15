fbpx

$188M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

byBenzinga Insights
October 15, 2021 2:39 pm
What happened: $188,159,404 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x6aacfc9933e24742f2e3bb432cf64cf2214506eb

$188,159,404 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x44929a14508c6300c66153677a0446b5ad7ae03c

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here.

According to Glassnode, there are 27,327,093 Ethereum wallets with a balance of over 100,000 coins.

Price Action: Ethereum is up 2.67% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

