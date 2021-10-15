fbpx

North Vancouver To Heat Buildings With Bitcoin Mining

bySamyuktha Sriram
October 15, 2021 12:16 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
North Vancouver To Heat Buildings With Bitcoin Mining

Canadian Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining firm MintGreen has partnered with state-owned Lonsdale Energy Corporation (LEC) to heat 100 residential and commercial buildings in North Vancouver with recovered energy from crypto mining.

What Happened: Cleantech crypto mining firm MintGreen said it will prevent 20,000 tonnes of GHGs from entering the atmosphere per MW compared to natural gas through its “Digital Boilers,” according to a press release on Thursday. 

These Digital Boilers can reportedly recover more than 96% of the electricity used for Bitcoin mining in the form of heat energy that can be used to sustainably heat communities and service industrial processes.

MintGreen said that its cryptocurrency miners run at full capacity through the year. As such, the firm identified a  unique opportunity to provide reliable and clean heating baseload for North Vancouver's district energy system.

"Being partners with MintGreen on this project is very exciting for LEC, in that it's an innovative and cost competitive project, and it reinforces the journey LEC is on to support the City's ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets," said Lonsdale Energy Corporation CEO Karsten Veng in a statement.

The project is expected to be rolled out as early as 2022.

Why It Matters: Bitcoin has often been scrutinized for its alleged role in adversely impacting the environment.

In May, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stopped accepting Bitcoin as a means of payment, citing the “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels” for Bitcoin mining and transactions.

Many Bitcoin mining companies are now actively focused on using renewable energy to power crypto mining operations and repurposing the energy used in mining itself.

Last month, the nation of El Salvador said it had mined its first set of Bitcoins using the geothermal energy from volcanoes in the region.

BTC Price Action: Bitcoin is trading at $59,948, up 4.54% over 24 hours. 

Image by Florian Wehde on Unsplash.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining Stock Hut 8 Mining Is Surging Today

Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining Stock Hut 8 Mining Is Surging Today

Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) is trading significantly higher Friday after DA Davidson initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20. read more
It Looks Like The First Bitcoin Futures ETF Has A Ticker, Likely To Hit Markets Next Week

It Looks Like The First Bitcoin Futures ETF Has A Ticker, Likely To Hit Markets Next Week

The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit $60,000 Friday for the first time in six months. read more
Morgan Stanley CEO On Bitcoin: 'I Don't Think Crypto Is A Fad'

Morgan Stanley CEO On Bitcoin: 'I Don't Think Crypto Is A Fad'

James P. Gorman, CEO of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), believes crypto isn’t going away any time soon. read more
United Mortgage Stops Accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Payments After Just 6 Weeks

United Mortgage Stops Accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Payments After Just 6 Weeks

Six weeks after it launched a program to accept payments in cryptocurrency, United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWM) said it would be abandoning the option entirely. read more