byAdrian Zmudzinski
October 13, 2021 4:59 pm
Ethereum Holders Metrics Show New All-Time Highs Among Retail Push

The number of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) holders just broke a number of new records, recent bullish data shows.

What Happened: According to Glassnode data, the number of Ethereum addresses with a balance just reached a new record high of 64,100,637. Similarly, also the number of addresses holding at least 0.01 ETH (about $35 as of press time) is now at a new record high of nearly 18 million. Also, the number of Ethereum addresses holding more than 1 ETH (over $3,500 as of press time) reached a never before seen record-high of 1,340,158.

Still, the data suggest that on-chain activity is more popular among retail investors than institutions. The reason is the chart showing the number of addresses holding at least 10 ETH (over $35,000 as of press time) reached "only" a seven-month high of nearly 280,000.

Reports published earlier this month also suggested Ethereum miners have more coins than ever since 2016, as their bullish sentiment prevents them from selling them.

Lastly, a recent fund manager survey suggested Ethereum is a more popular choice among them than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: ETH) with 42% of all fund managers interviewed view Ethereum as the cryptocurrency with the most compelling growth outlook.

See Also: IS ETHEREUM A GOOD INVESTMENT?

ETH Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, as of press time Ethereum is trading at $3,547 after seeing its value increase by about 1.88% over the previous 24 hours.

Photo: Nick Chong via Unsplash

