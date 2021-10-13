fbpx

Wednesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
October 13, 2021 11:41 am
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Telcoin (CRYPTO: TEL) is up 14.75% at $0.02. Telcoin’s current trading volume totals $33.28 million, a 83.44% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $TEL’s estimated market cap is $1,149,926,338.
    Circulating Supply: 57,289,406,904.06
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Spell Token (CRYPTO: SPELL) is up 10.11% at $0.02. The trading volume for this coin is currently $80.94 million, which is 646.82% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SPELL’s estimated market cap is $1,150,041,701.
    Circulating Supply: 65,096,130,413.5
    Max Supply: 210,000,000,000
  • Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) rose 9.94% to $1225.23 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $85.49 million, which is 350.9% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OHM’s estimated market cap is $3,244,100,341 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 2,645,502.49
    Max Supply: 3,273,516.4
  • Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) increased by 9.24% to $2.18. The trading volume for this coin is currently $160.19 million, which is 161.61% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $STX’s estimated market cap is $2,301,652,508.
    Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM) is up 8.11% at $0.36. The trading volume for this coin is currently $986.83 million, which is 56.83% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XLM’s estimated market cap is $8,573,950,656 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 23,867,202,946.98
    Max Supply: 50,001,802,722.35
  • Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ) increased by 6.81% to $0.32. The trading volume for this coin is currently $429.06 million, which is 31.74% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CHZ’s estimated market cap is $1,709,534,787 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580
    Max Supply: 8,888,888,888
  • Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) rose 6.44% to $456.73 over the past 24 hours. Binance Coin’s current trading volume totals $5.13 billion, a 190.48% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $BNB’s estimated market cap is $77,346,704,581.
    Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.9
    Max Supply: 168,137,035.9

LOSERS

  • Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) fell 1.24% to $119.89 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 837.51 million, which is 31.62% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AXS’s estimated market cap is $7,329,693,978 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 61,142,442.62
    Max Supply: 270,000,000
  • Lido Staked Ether (CRYPTO: STETH) declined by 1.22% to $3434.95 over the past 24 hours. Lido Staked Ether’s current trading volume totals $5.23 million, a 58.05% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $STETH’s estimated market cap is $4,774,021,400.
    Circulating Supply: 1,389,838.76
    Max Supply: 1,389,838.76
  • XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) fell 1.13% to $0.11 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 5.53 million, which is 42.14% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,399,272,032.
    Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) fell 1.1% to $2.11 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.93 billion, which is 40.45% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 67,918,761,822.
    Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668.41
    Max Supply: 45,000,000,000
  • OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) declined by 1.08% to $15.72 over the past 24 hours. OKB’s current trading volume totals $451.16 million, a 15.49% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OKB’s estimated market cap is $4,218,984,921 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 265,115,438.19
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) decreased by 1.05% to $1.32 over the past 24 hours. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $98.46 million, a 22.15% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $3,691,285,059 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) declined by 1.01% to $1.58 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $45.83 million, a 23.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,964,768,692.
    Circulating Supply: 2,512,672,382.6
    Max Supply: Not Available

