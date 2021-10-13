Wednesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Telcoin (CRYPTO: TEL) is up 14.75% at $0.02. Telcoin’s current trading volume totals $33.28 million, a 83.44% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $TEL’s estimated market cap is $1,149,926,338.

Circulating Supply: 57,289,406,904.06

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: TEL) is up 14.75% at $0.02. Telcoin’s current trading volume totals $33.28 million, a 83.44% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $TEL’s estimated market cap is $1,149,926,338. 57,289,406,904.06 Not Available Spell Token (CRYPTO: SPELL) is up 10.11% at $0.02. The trading volume for this coin is currently $80.94 million, which is 646.82% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SPELL’s estimated market cap is $1,150,041,701.

Circulating Supply: 65,096,130,413.5

Max Supply: 210,000,000,000

(CRYPTO: SPELL) is up 10.11% at $0.02. The trading volume for this coin is currently $80.94 million, which is 646.82% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SPELL’s estimated market cap is $1,150,041,701. 65,096,130,413.5 210,000,000,000 Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) rose 9.94% to $1225.23 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $85.49 million, which is 350.9% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OHM’s estimated market cap is $3,244,100,341 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 2,645,502.49

Max Supply: 3,273,516.4

(CRYPTO: OHM) rose 9.94% to $1225.23 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $85.49 million, which is 350.9% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OHM’s estimated market cap is $3,244,100,341 as of today. 2,645,502.49 3,273,516.4 Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) increased by 9.24% to $2.18. The trading volume for this coin is currently $160.19 million, which is 161.61% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $STX’s estimated market cap is $2,301,652,508.

Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: STX) increased by 9.24% to $2.18. The trading volume for this coin is currently $160.19 million, which is 161.61% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $STX’s estimated market cap is $2,301,652,508. 1,052,561,461.69 Not Available Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM) is up 8.11% at $0.36. The trading volume for this coin is currently $986.83 million, which is 56.83% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XLM’s estimated market cap is $8,573,950,656 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 23,867,202,946.98

Max Supply: 50,001,802,722.35

(CRYPTO: XLM) is up 8.11% at $0.36. The trading volume for this coin is currently $986.83 million, which is 56.83% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XLM’s estimated market cap is $8,573,950,656 as of today. 23,867,202,946.98 50,001,802,722.35 Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ) increased by 6.81% to $0.32. The trading volume for this coin is currently $429.06 million, which is 31.74% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CHZ’s estimated market cap is $1,709,534,787 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580

Max Supply: 8,888,888,888

(CRYPTO: CHZ) increased by 6.81% to $0.32. The trading volume for this coin is currently $429.06 million, which is 31.74% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CHZ’s estimated market cap is $1,709,534,787 as of today. 5,344,064,580 8,888,888,888 Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) rose 6.44% to $456.73 over the past 24 hours. Binance Coin’s current trading volume totals $5.13 billion, a 190.48% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $BNB’s estimated market cap is $77,346,704,581.

Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.9

Max Supply: 168,137,035.9

LOSERS

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) fell 1.24% to $119.89 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 837.51 million, which is 31.62% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AXS’s estimated market cap is $7,329,693,978 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 61,142,442.62

Max Supply: 270,000,000

(CRYPTO: AXS) fell 1.24% to $119.89 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 837.51 million, which is 31.62% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AXS’s estimated market cap is $7,329,693,978 as of today. 61,142,442.62 270,000,000 Lido Staked Ether (CRYPTO: STETH) declined by 1.22% to $3434.95 over the past 24 hours. Lido Staked Ether’s current trading volume totals $5.23 million, a 58.05% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $STETH’s estimated market cap is $4,774,021,400.

Circulating Supply: 1,389,838.76

Max Supply: 1,389,838.76

(CRYPTO: STETH) declined by 1.22% to $3434.95 over the past 24 hours. Lido Staked Ether’s current trading volume totals $5.23 million, a 58.05% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $STETH’s estimated market cap is $4,774,021,400. 1,389,838.76 1,389,838.76 XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) fell 1.13% to $0.11 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 5.53 million, which is 42.14% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,399,272,032.

Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: XDC) fell 1.13% to $0.11 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 5.53 million, which is 42.14% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,399,272,032. 12,238,141,964 Not Available Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) fell 1.1% to $2.11 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.93 billion, which is 40.45% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 67,918,761,822.

Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668.41

Max Supply: 45,000,000,000

(CRYPTO: ADA) fell 1.1% to $2.11 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.93 billion, which is 40.45% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 67,918,761,822. 32,066,390,668.41 45,000,000,000 OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) declined by 1.08% to $15.72 over the past 24 hours. OKB’s current trading volume totals $451.16 million, a 15.49% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OKB’s estimated market cap is $4,218,984,921 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 265,115,438.19

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: OKB) declined by 1.08% to $15.72 over the past 24 hours. OKB’s current trading volume totals $451.16 million, a 15.49% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OKB’s estimated market cap is $4,218,984,921 as of today. 265,115,438.19 Not Available IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) decreased by 1.05% to $1.32 over the past 24 hours. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $98.46 million, a 22.15% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $3,691,285,059 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: MIOTA) decreased by 1.05% to $1.32 over the past 24 hours. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $98.46 million, a 22.15% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $3,691,285,059 as of today. 2,779,530,283.28 Not Available Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) declined by 1.01% to $1.58 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $45.83 million, a 23.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,964,768,692.

Circulating Supply: 2,512,672,382.6

Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API