Is Ethereum Classic The Laggard Play To Bitcoin? Here's What The Chart Says

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) was trading slightly lower Tuesday in sympathy with sector leader Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic has so far failed to erase its Sept. 7 losses caused by a flash crash the day El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as legal tender.

The alt-coin may need more time to consolidate on the daily chart but has set itself into a bullish pattern that could propel Ethereum Classic higher.

The Ethereum Classic Chart: On Oct. 1 Ethereum Classic broke up bullishly from a descending trendline that had been holding it down since Sept. 8. Since the break, Ethereum Classic has failed to make a move higher and has been consolidating mostly sideways between a support level at $50.93 and resistance at $55.12.

The crypto has tested the $50.93 level on four separate occasions and bounced, which has created a bullish quadruple bottom pattern. If the pattern is recognized, Ethereum Classic may trend higher and break up through the resistance above.

On Tuesday, Ethereum Classic was working to print a bullish hammer candlestick. The pattern is found at the bottom of a downtrend and can indicate a reversal is in the cards. Higher prices on Wednesday will be needed to confirm if the candle pattern was recognized.

Ethereum Classic is trading slightly below the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), but with the eight-day EMA trending above the 21-day, which indicates bearish indecision. The crypto is also trading below the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates an overall bearish sentiment. On Tuesday, the crypto attempted to break above all three moving averages but was rejected and wicked from the levels.

Bulls want to see big bullish volume come in and drive Ethereum Classic up above the moving averages and through resistance at the $55.12 mark. If the crypto can regain the levels as support it has room to make its way back up toward $60 zone.

Bears want to see big bearish volume drop Ethereum Classic down under $50.93 to negate the quadruple bottom pattern and confirm a new downtrend is in play. Under the level the crypto has further support at $44.66 and $40.57.

Photo: Matrix (public domain) via Flickr