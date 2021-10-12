Shiba Inu's Twitter Popularity Wins On Dogecoin, Bitcoin And Ethereum

New data further confirms Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is a rising star in the crypto world, since the coin's Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) mentions exceeded that of leading memecoin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), the world's first crypto Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

What Happened: According to a Monday tweet by crypto data firm CoinTrendz, Shiba Inu had 419 mentions in one hour, while Bitcoin saw 307, followed by Ethereum's 188, and Shiba Inu's older brother Dogecoin saw 134 mentions in the same time. More recent data shared in a Tuesday tweet suggest with its 220 mentions in one hour Shiba Inu was second only to Bitcoin's 346, followed by Ethereum's 175, and Dogecoin falling behind with only 59 mentions.

Earlier this month, popular crypto influencer CryptosRUs suggested Shiba Inu is superior to Dogecoin due to the abundance of use cases and the way the coin was distributed. He said that one quadrillion Shiba Inu coins were created, with its team members having to buy it like everyone else and half of the supply gifted to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin, who destroyed most his holdings.

Shiba Inu is also apparently stepping up its game even further now with a recent partnership with crypto payment processor NOWPayments to allow its SHIB, LEASH and BONE tokens while also destroying a portion of the tokens — permanently decreasing their supply. And, recent reports suggest Shiba Inu recently saw a day in which its daily trading volume was two times that reported by Dogecoin over the same length of time.

SHIB Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, as of press time Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00002864 after seeing its value fall by about 10% over the last 24 hours.

Photo: Twitter: Alexander Shatov, Shiba: Maxim Izbash, both via Unsplash