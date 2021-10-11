fbpx

The Doge Fight: Shiba Inu Beats Dogecoin's Volume Two Times Over

byAdrian Zmudzinski
October 11, 2021 1:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
The Doge Fight: Shiba Inu Beats Dogecoin's Volume Two Times Over

Considered a contender in the memecoin space, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has some industry experts believing it to be beating market leader Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) after reporting a 24-hour volume about two times higher than Dogecoin.

What Happened: According to data provided by the leading crypto data platform CoinMarketCap, Shiba Inu reported a trading volume of $5.36 billion over the last 24 hours, while Dogecoin saw only $1.82 billion. This means today's Shiba Inu volume is more than 194% — or nearly double — than reported by Dogecoin.

See Also: DOGECOIN VS. SHIBA INU

Such a major win in volume is even more significant when considering Shiba Inu's total market cap is just 40% of Dogecoin's — less than half. While Dogecoin is the tenth top cryptocurrency with a total network value of $30.8 billion, Shiba Inu is 16th with a market cap of $12.3 billion.

SHIB Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, as of press time Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00003093 after seeing its price increase by over 16.76% over the last 24 hours as of publication Monday. 

IImage by Petra Göschel from Pixabay 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Shiba Inu Takes On Dogecoin: Here's The Strategy

Shiba Inu Takes On Dogecoin: Here's The Strategy

Shiba Inu's (CRYPTO: SHIB) team decided to step up its game even more after recently seeing massive gains surpassing Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). read more
Why Is Dogecoin Trading Lower Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Trading Lower Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 4.71% lower over 24 hours at $0.23 early Monday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has risen 9.37% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Shiba Inu Was Top Gainer Last Week Among Top 100 Cryptos — These Coins Also Struck Massive Gains

Shiba Inu Was Top Gainer Last Week Among Top 100 Cryptos — These Coins Also Struck Massive Gains

SHIBA INU (CRYPTO: SHIB) was the top gainer among major coins last week. Here are the coins that rose the most during that time frame. read more
Is 'Squid Game' Star Jung Ho-Yeon Really 'Obsessed' With Dogecoin?

Is 'Squid Game' Star Jung Ho-Yeon Really 'Obsessed' With Dogecoin?

“Squid Game” actress Jung Ho-yeon, who made her debut with the popular Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) series, supposedly endorsed Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in an interview with Vogue read more