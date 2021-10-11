Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) is up 15.78% at $1115.86. The trading volume for this coin is currently $104.17 million, which is 504.87% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OHM’s estimated market cap is $2,874,857,558 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 2,547,873.8

Max Supply: 3,143,892.03

Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 10,532,253.89

Max Supply: 10,808,492.69

Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 140,245,398.25

Max Supply: 140,245,398.25

Circulating Supply: 209,218.51

Max Supply: 209,218.51

Circulating Supply: 39,906.37

Max Supply: 39,906.37

LOSERS

NEO (CRYPTO: NEO) fell 1.54% to $46.42 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 245.53 million, which is 46.01% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEO’s estimated market cap is $3,268,867,962 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 70,530,000

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 13,198,524.61

Max Supply: 16,000,000

Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668.41

Max Supply: 45,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 177,619,433,541.14

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,009,214.94

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86

Max Supply: 250,000,000

