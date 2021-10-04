fbpx

Netflix's 'Squid Game' Prompts Axie Infinity Meme Contest On Twitter

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
October 4, 2021 4:23 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Netflix Inc’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) Korean-language “Squid Game” has spurred an Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) meme contest.

What Happened: Axie co-founder Jeffrey Jiho Zirlin announced the contest on Sunday night on Twitter; participants have one week for submissions. 

See Also: How To Buy Axie Infinity (AXS)

The winner would receive 5 AXS, worth around $684.20, the second-place meme would be rewarded $2 AXS ($273.68) and the third prize winner would receive 1 AXS ($136.84). 

AXS traded 26.42% higher over 24 hours at $136.84. Over the last seven days, the token has shot up 106.65%. 

The Axie co-founder’s efforts have borne some fruit already as his followers on the social media platform responded with memes.

Why It Matters: Since 2021 began, AXS has skyrocketed 22989.63%, making it the coin one with the highest year-to-date gains, as per CoinMarketCap data.

See Also: Here Are The Top 10 Most Watched Netflix Shows — And No, 'Tiger King' Is Not #1

Meanwhile, Squid Game’s massive popularity is causing a surge in broadband traffic in South Korea and a legal controversy over network usage fees has erupted between the streaming giant and South Korean telecom firm SK Telecom Co. Ltd (NYSE:SKM). 

Axie Infinity, a blockchain gaming project with a non fungible token focus has been received well in developing countries in Asia where players can earn substantial regular income by playing the game.

South Korean dramas are Hollywood’s “biggest competitor,” reported Elle. These dramas are especially popular in Asia, in some of the same markets where Axie has a large player base. 

Price Action: On Friday, Netflix shares closed 0.46% higher at $613.15 in the regular session.

Read Next: EXCLUSIVE: Axie Infinity's Andrew Campbell On Coming Out As Non-Binary, LGBTQ Acceptance, And Breaking 'The Cycle of Broken Power Dynamics' With Blockchain

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Tech

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Axie Infinity's Andrew Campbell On Coming Out As Non-Binary, LGBTQ Acceptance, And Breaking 'The Cycle of Broken Power Dynamics' With Blockchain

EXCLUSIVE: Axie Infinity's Andrew Campbell On Coming Out As Non-Binary, LGBTQ Acceptance, And Breaking 'The Cycle of Broken Power Dynamics' With Blockchain

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based blockchain game Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) has been buzzing this year. read more
'The Sims' Developer Jumps Aboard NFT Bandwagon As Ethereum-Based Axie Infinity Sees Great Success This Year

'The Sims' Developer Jumps Aboard NFT Bandwagon As Ethereum-Based Axie Infinity Sees Great Success This Year

The designer of Electronic Arts’ (NASDAQ: EA) “The Sims” and “Sim City” games, Will Wright, is releasing a new non fungible token-oriented game that aims to “uncover” the subconscious.  read more
Time Magazine NFT Collection Sees Sky-High Demand And Ethereum Network Faces The Gas Pain

Time Magazine NFT Collection Sees Sky-High Demand And Ethereum Network Faces The Gas Pain

TIME magazine’s non fungible token drop on the OpenSea marketplace has sent transaction fees on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) soaring sky-high. What Happened: The “TIMEPiece” collection comprising of 4,676 NFTs was each priced at 0.1 ETH or nearly $313. read more
Dogecoin Misses Out But These 6 Cryptocurrencies Have Given Over 5000% Return This Year

Dogecoin Misses Out But These 6 Cryptocurrencies Have Given Over 5000% Return This Year

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has risen an impressive 4,346.73% year-to-date as of Friday but these six cryptocurrencies have given even better returns. See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) read more