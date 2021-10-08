As Shiba Inu Crashes, These Dogecoin Knockoffs Are Still Striking Massive Gains

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoffs such as Flokinomics (CRYPTO: FLOKIN), Baby Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: BABYSHIBAINU) and SafeMoon Inu (CRYPTO: SMI) are seeing massive gains on Thursday night even as Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) tumbled and Dogecoin remained muted.

What Happened: Flokinomics continued to rally and is up 201.4% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.00004504 at press time.

The three-day-old token has surged 203.5% against apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin and also gained 194.6% against Ethereum during the past 24 hours.

Among other Dogecoin spinoffs, Baby Shiba Inu traded 414.9% higher at $0.00000001456 over the past 24 hours, while SafeMoon Inu surged 277.62% over the 24-hour period to $0.000000899.

Memecoin (CRYPTO: MEM) gained 248.5% over the past 24 hours to $0.4496 and Fantom Doge (CRYPTO: RIP) jumped 198.2% over 24 hours to $0.000000003984. DogeGF (CRYPTO: DOGEGF) traded 122% higher during the last 24 hours at $0.000000001751.

Why It Matters: Some of the Dogecoin knockoffs are continuing to rally after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted a photo of his dog Floki earlier this week.

The project behind Flokinomics retweeted a post on Thursday about the new coin gaining huge media coverage over the past few days, including on Fox News.

Dammmnnnn… so let me get this straight. First 2 days it was @Benzinga on @RobinhoodApp that featured articles about #FLOKINOMICS .. Then the 3rd day the @nypost did an article about #FLOKINOMICS … Followed by a mention in @Forbes And now a feature on @FoxNews #IYKYK pic.twitter.com/eLYxNZyhOX — Cosmo Kramer (@TheK_ManCosmo) October 7, 2021

Flokinomics also said on Twitter that the coin’s logos have now been added to BSC scan, dextools, trust wallet and poocoin.

All the $flokin logos have been added to BSC scan, dextools, trust wallet and poocoin. Feel free to drop any other #FLOKINOMICS suggestions (: pic.twitter.com/VdH67ZyoQQ — Flokinomics (@FlokinomicsCoin) October 7, 2021

Baby Shiba Inu announced on Twitter that it has crossed 50,000 holders.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu is down 30.5% during the past 24 hours to $0.00002209 after striking huge gains over the past few days. The self-described DOGE-Killer rose to a four-month high on Wednesday after whale investors made several sizeable investments in the preceding days.

