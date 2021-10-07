fbpx

Dogecoin Is Muted But Coins Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Continue To Strike Gains, With One Up 1400% Today

byMadhukumar Warrier
October 7, 2021 2:04 am
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoffs named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki such as Flokinomics (CRYPTO: FLOKIN), Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) and Shiba Floki (CRYPTO: FLOKI) continued to rally even as the meme cryptocurrency traded lower.

What Happened: Flokinomics continued to extend its bull run and is up 1425.27% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.00001818 at press time.

The new token, which is just two days old, has surged 1330.9% against apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and also gained 1400.1% against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) during the past 24 hours.

The altcoin, which calls itself the “best rebase token known to man” and operates on the Binance Smart Chain, had a trading volume of $4.7 million during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Floki Inu traded 24.9% higher at $0.00006213 over the past 24 hours.

Another coin with Floki in its name, Shiba Floki, surged 31.2% over the 24-hour period to $ 0.00000005358. The meme coin too operates on the Binance Smart Chain.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: The project behind Flokinomics retweeted a post that announced that the token crossed the market capitalization of $5 million and called for it to touch the $15 million market cap.

Meanwhile, a post on the Reddit forum r/Flokinomics noted “The Goat” rapper is showing his love for the new coin.

Shiba Floki and Floki Inu are continuing to rally after Musk tweeted a photo of his dog Floki earlier this week. 

Floki Inu says on its website that it is the only crypto project officially partnered with Musk's brother Kimbal Musk's Million Gardens Movement, with whom it is working to tackle food insecurity.

Read Next: Bitcoin Dominates Ethereum, Dogecoin Gains And Shiba Inu Extends Eye-Popping Rally

