Dogecoin Bull Elon Musk Finally Puts His Pet 'Floki' In A 'Frunk' But Spike In Knock-Off Coin Shortlived

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has finally put his Shiba Inu dog Floki into the front trunk of his Tesla but Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoffs named after the pup aren’t reacting spectacularly.

What Happened: Musk tweeted a photo of Floki sitting in a so-called 'Frunk' on Sunday.

Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) traded 9.54% higher at $0.00006239 over 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLOKI has risen 37.57%.

Against larger cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), FLOKI gained 7.84% and 9.57% respectively over 24 hours.

On Sunday night, FLOKI spiked briefly but failed to retain the upwards momentum. The coin touched an intra-day high of $0.00007509 but is currently trading 16.91% below those levels.

Another coin with Floki in its name was one of the biggest 24-hour gainers, as per CoinMarketCap data. Super Floki (CRYPTO: SLOKI) rose 180.7% to $0.00006239 in the period.

Baby Floki (CRYPTO: BSC) fell 23.61% over 24 hours to $0.000000006547 but was seen trending on CoinMarketCap.

Shiba Inu-themed DOGE traded 0.45% higher at $0.22 over 24 hours. For the week, DOGE has gained 5.71%.

Why It Matters: Musk had tweeted the arrival of Floki last month and shared a photo of the mutt sleeping peacefully on a rug.

In response, a user had urged Musk to “put that pup in a frunk” and Musk had said he would.

Will do! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 12, 2021

It should be noted that Floki-themed coins had soared when Musk had first shared the news of Floki’s arrival.

