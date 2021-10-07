fbpx

FTX User Paid Almost $1M In Fees, Claims Exchange's Fault

byAdrian Zmudzinski
October 7, 2021 3:39 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
FTX User Paid Almost $1M In Fees, Claims Exchange's Fault

A user of booming cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com purportedly paid almost $1 million in fees, claiming it was the fault of the exchange facilitating the operations.

See Also: BEST CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGES

What Happened: According to a Wednesday post by crypto blog Rekt, a crypto trader allegedly paid a $954,135 fee after FTX purportedly failed to adhere to its own fee rules. According to the trader's account, the fee was charged because of a mistaken deposit that was allegedly the exchange's fault.

Screenshots show in late September the customer deposited around $6.3 million in USDP, the stablecoin of decentralized finance platform Unit Protocol (CRYPTO: COL). Since the Paxos stablecoin was also renamed to the USDP ticker in late August, the user ended up depositing the funds into the exchange's Paxos address. FTX returned around $5.4 million of the funds sent to the exchange after deducing a 15% fee for recovering them.

The user was angered and said that the exchange "deducted more than $1m off my initial deposit amount" as part of its "wrong address or chain" policy. Still, he believes this rule should not be applied since he "did not deliberately deposit USDP to your FTX exchange, I was misled.”

A Curious Rule Change: The post also claims that FTX did not follow its rules which state a fee of up to 5% for this kind of circumstances.

While archived versions of the exchange's policy from back in July state the firm "will charge up to $500 or 5%," the new terms and conditions cite 5% as the minimum that can be levied if a deposit is made to the wrong access.

Rekt states "as centralized exchanges grow in popularity, trust becomes the most valuable feature" that can be offered and "in this case, FTX has broken that trust."

The claims were also posted on the r/FTX_Official subreddit and were subsequently deleted, and one of the respondents to Rekt's tweet claimed he posted the report in the FTX Telegram group and was banned as a result.

Image by MOHAMMEd ALIM from Pixabay 

 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Legal Markets

Related Articles

Who Let The Doge Out? Public.com Lists Dogecoin, Other Coins For Trading

Who Let The Doge Out? Public.com Lists Dogecoin, Other Coins For Trading

Cryptocurrency is making its latest push into the mainstream as New York-based brokerage Public.com lists multiple digital assets for trade.  See Also: IS DOGECOIN A GOOD INVESTMENT? read more
Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Marathon Digital Is Falling

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Marathon Digital Is Falling

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: read more
Soros Fund Management Confirms Trading Crypto, Says It's Interested In DeFi

Soros Fund Management Confirms Trading Crypto, Says It's Interested In DeFi

George Soros’s hedge fund has confirmed it is trading cryptocurrencies and owns “some coins.” read more
Why (And When) Mike Novogratz Expects A 'Parabolic' Move In Bitcoin And Ethereum

Why (And When) Mike Novogratz Expects A 'Parabolic' Move In Bitcoin And Ethereum

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (Pink: BRPHF) CEO Mike Novogratz thinks the recent surge in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and read more