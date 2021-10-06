Dogecoin Knockoff Named After Elon Musk's Pet Continues The Bull Run, Surges 2300% In A Day

The price of Flokinomics (CRYPTO: FLOKIN), a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoff named after Telsa Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki, is extending its bull run by surging over 2300% within a span of 24 hours.

What Happened: Flokinomics, which calls itself the “best rebase token known to man,” is up 2325.56% over the last 24 hours, trading at $0.000001156 at press time.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

The new token has also surged 2216.3% against apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and gained 2,48.8% against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) during the past 24 hours.

The altcoin, which operates on the Binance Smart Chain platform, had attained a trading volume of $3 million within a span of 24 hours.

Why It Matters: Flokinomics, which is just a day old, noted on Twitter that it is trending in the top spot on DEXtools, a price data analytics tool.

Meanwhile, a post on the newly created Reddit forum r/Flokinomics pointed to the token’s massive surge in value and said it has “essentially won the BSC scene.”

The project behind the token announced on Twitter Tuesday that it has been listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. The coin spiked along with Doge-inspired tokens after Musk tweeted a new photo of his dog Floki.

Flokinomics continues to be the biggest cryptocurrency gainer during the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap data.