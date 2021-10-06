fbpx

India's Crypto Unicorn CoinSwitch Kuber Valued At $1.9B in Latest Deal

byBibhu Pattnaik
October 6, 2021 3:47 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
India's Crypto Unicorn CoinSwitch Kuber Valued At $1.9B in Latest Deal

India's largest cryptocurrency exchange CoinSwitch Kuber raised over $260 million at a valuation of $1.9 billion Wednesday.

The Details: The funding round included Coinbase Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz and some existing investors like Paradigm, Ribbit Capital, Sequoia Capital India and Tiger Global

CoinSwitch will use the funds to onboard 50 million Indians to its platform and roll out new products, according to the company. 

This was Andreessen Horowitz's first investment in India, with the firm launching a new $2.2-billion fund in June to invest more money in crypto networks.

The Context: In a short span of 14 months of operations, Bangalore-based startup CoinSwitch has become India's largest cryptocurrency platform with more than 10 million customers.

"We wanted to remove all the complexities in crypto trading, educate consumers and give them a simplified experience of one-click buy and sell," Ashish Singhal, CoinSwitch's co-founder and CEO, said in a release.

What's Next For Crypto In India: According to blockchain data platform Chainalysis, India's digital currency market has grown from $923 million in April 2020 to $6.6 billion in May 2021. 

Last month a new draft bill was introduced by the government of India that would treat cryptocurrencies as commodities in the country.

Previously, in Feburary,  Indian government drafted a bill banning all private cryptocurrencies in the country. 

The government's focus will reportedly be on classifying cryptocurrencies "based on the end-use of the asset class" for regulatory purposes.

In August, CoinDCX became the country's first crypto unicorn. 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Financing Global Top Stories Markets General

Related Articles

Republican Introduces Bill To Establish Safe Harbor For Digital Tokens, Seeks Clarity From SEC On Crypto Regulation

Republican Introduces Bill To Establish Safe Harbor For Digital Tokens, Seeks Clarity From SEC On Crypto Regulation

On Tuesday, the leading Republican on House Financial Services Committee, Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, introduced the Clarity for Digital Tokens Act of 2021.  read more
Bitcoin Could Become Currency In Brazil Soon, But With Strict Regulations

Bitcoin Could Become Currency In Brazil Soon, But With Strict Regulations

Brazil is on the verge of voting on a cryptocurrency regulation bill. The bill is expected to be presented to the Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies within the next few days. Bill 2.303/15, which regulates cryptocurrencies, would approve the legal use of the asset. read more
What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? read more
What's Driving Adoption Of Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum In India And Vietnam?

What's Driving Adoption Of Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum In India And Vietnam?

The drivers for the adoption of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) in India and read more