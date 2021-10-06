Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, Polygon Among The Top Crypto Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose 47.69% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $12.92 billion, which is 23.99% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SHIB's estimated market cap is $11,600,588,279 as of today. Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Kusama (CRYPTO: KSM) decreased by 1.82% to $334.08 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 140.10 million, which is 0.37% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 3,010,188,581. Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07 Max Supply: 10,000,000

Powered by CoinGecko API