Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, Polygon Among The Top Crypto Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
October 6, 2021 11:33 am
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose 47.69% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $12.92 billion, which is 23.99% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SHIB's estimated market cap is $11,600,588,279 as of today. Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75 Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO: BTG) is up 12.48% at $68.25. Bitcoin Gold's current trading volume totals $257.30 million, a 3.81% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTG's estimated market cap is $1,209,217,894. Circulating Supply: 17,513,924 Max Supply: Not Available
  • Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) rose 8.56% to $54590 over the past 24 hours. Wrapped Bitcoin's current trading volume totals $506.92 million, a 0.42% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $WBTC's estimated market cap is $11,352,610,883. Circulating Supply: 207,169.68 Max Supply: 207,169.68
  • Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) increased by 8.17% to $613.67. The trading volume for this coin is currently $8.83 billion, which is 0.9% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BCH's estimated market cap is $11,632,278,040. Circulating Supply: 18,865,187.4 Max Supply: 21,000,000
  • Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is up 7.55% at $54100. Bitcoin's current trading volume totals $47.66 billion, a 0.48% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTC's estimated market cap is $1,025,534,692,867. Circulating Supply: 18,836,481 Max Supply: 21,000,000
  • Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) is up 7.23% at $54083. Trading volume for this coin is 590.96 thousand, which is 0.93% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HBTC's estimated market cap is $2,171,690,472 as of today. Circulating Supply: 39,906.37 Max Supply: 39,906.37
  • Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) rose 7.13% to $1.48 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn's current trading volume totals $90.68 million, a 0.83% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 3,748,043,722. Circulating Supply: 2,510,661,942 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • Kusama (CRYPTO: KSM) decreased by 1.82% to $334.08 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 140.10 million, which is 0.37% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 3,010,188,581. Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07 Max Supply: 10,000,000
  • Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) fell 1.78% to $1.3 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 788.17 million, which is 0.14% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MATIC's estimated market cap is $8,734,342,543. Circulating Supply: 6,698,805,262.1 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000
  • Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) fell 1.71% to $301.85 over the past 24 hours. Quant's current trading volume totals $56.75 million, a 0.27% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 4,060,994,639. Circulating Supply: 13,375,967.47 Max Supply: 14,612,493
  • eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) declined by 1.36% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. eCash's current trading volume totals $121.75 million, a 0.04% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 4,377,029,125. Circulating Supply: 18,862,577,146,789.4 Max Supply: Not Available
  • Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) decreased by 1.32% to $54.45 over the past 24 hours. Internet Computer's current trading volume totals $553.62 million, a 0.2% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ICP's estimated market cap is $9,190,806,120 as of today. Circulating Supply: 167,087,413.27 Max Supply: 469,213,710
  • Dai (CRYPTO: DAI) fell 1.08% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. Dai's current trading volume totals $515.85 million, a 0.11% increase from its 100-day average volume. $DAI's estimated market cap is $6,414,926,636 as of today. Circulating Supply: 6,376,252,548.16 Max Supply: 6,376,252,548.16
  • Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) decreased by 1.01% to $2530.05 over the past 24 hours. Maker's current trading volume totals $89.15 million, a 0.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $MKR's estimated market cap is $2,292,265,755 as of today. Circulating Supply: 901,310.95 Max Supply: 1,005,577

