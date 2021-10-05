fbpx

Institutions Push Bitcoin To $50,000 Again

byAdrian Zmudzinski
October 5, 2021 4:31 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Institutions Push Bitcoin To $50,000 Again

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) — the world's top cryptocurrency — is once again trading over $50,000 per coin, and institutions are said to have played a major role in this.

See Also: IS BITCOIN A GOOD INVESTMENT?

What Happened: According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin is trading at $51,704 Tuesday afternoon after seeing its value increase by 4.73% over the last 24 hours.

Market participants say one dynamic behind the surge is an increase in crypto services from banks, according to a Tuesday Reuters report

Martha Reyes, head of research at digital asset prime brokerage and exchange BEQUANT, said that banks "are capitulating one by one" now that Bitcoin is "too big to ignore" and "regulators certainly aren't ignoring it."

The report mentioned Bank of America Corp.'s (NYSE:BAC) release of its first research report dedicated to cryptocurrencies, which said the market is too big to ignore. Reuters also reports that crypto investment products recorded inflows for a seventh straight week and points to institutional investors as being the cause.

See Also: Learn about Cryptocurrency

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Media

Related Articles

Shiba Inu Runs Further Than Dogecoin, Bitcoin Following Whale Purchase: What's Next For The Crypto Puppy?

Shiba Inu Runs Further Than Dogecoin, Bitcoin Following Whale Purchase: What's Next For The Crypto Puppy?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) was trading up almost 50% higher at one point Tuesday, after the crypto busted up through two resistance levels at $0.00001406 and $0.00001799. read more
Bitcoin Could Become Currency In Brazil Soon, But With Strict Regulations

Bitcoin Could Become Currency In Brazil Soon, But With Strict Regulations

Brazil is on the verge of voting on a cryptocurrency regulation bill. The bill is expected to be presented to the Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies within the next few days. Bill 2.303/15, which regulates cryptocurrencies, would approve the legal use of the asset. read more
Flippening Incoming? Fund Managers More Bullish On Ethereum Than Bitcoin

Flippening Incoming? Fund Managers More Bullish On Ethereum Than Bitcoin

Fund managers see more long-term growth potential in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), according to recent research. read more
Is Crypto 'A Jihadist Call' Against US Dollar? Ken Griffin Thinks So

Is Crypto 'A Jihadist Call' Against US Dollar? Ken Griffin Thinks So

Cryptocurrencies are at war with the United States dollar, according to billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, who is also critical the amount of time and energy spent on crypto. read more