fbpx

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $734M Worth Of Bitcoin For Just $0.90 In Fees

byBenzinga Insights
October 4, 2021 4:19 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $734M Worth Of Bitcoin For Just $0.90 In Fees

What happened: $734,400,000 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. 

The Bitcoin address of the whale’s wallet is 1GRHovygR3NnCaxhWrF7n8crPPwmfnB5gg

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Bitcoin tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Bitcoin position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of BTC. Depending on the exchange used, it takes about $15 million of sell pressure to move the price of Bitcoin down 2%.

Since this transaction wasn’t sent to an exchange, it’s unlikely that this Bitcoin whale is looking for liquidity. Instead, they may be transferring this to a different wallet for security purposes. The cryptocurrency wallet has 69 transactions total, and has received an aggregate of over 61,000 BTC (over $3 billion dollars). 

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 1% at the current price of $49,300 in the past 24 hours.

See Also: Best Crypto Apps 2021 and Best Crypto Portfolio Trackers

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin - The Chosen One?

Bitcoin - The Chosen One?

 Make no mistake, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is “The One.” And if we’re going to grasp its real value, we first have to analyze the problems it is so successful at solving. read more
Tesla Deliveries, Rivian Feud, Trump's Twitter Suit, Ethereum Popularity, Dogecoin Knockoffs: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Tesla Deliveries, Rivian Feud, Trump's Twitter Suit, Ethereum Popularity, Dogecoin Knockoffs: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, cryptocurrency and corporate sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Stronger Over the Weekend, Axie Shoots To New Highs As Bears Hibernate Ahead Of Winter

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Stronger Over the Weekend, Axie Shoots To New Highs As Bears Hibernate Ahead Of Winter

Major coins were on the ascent on Sunday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 0.54% to $2.14 trillion. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), rose 1.78% to $47,994.68 over 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BTC has risen 9.9%. read more
This Investment Strategist Says Bitcoin Forming Pattern That Usually Leads To Very Powerful Upside Move: Here's Why

This Investment Strategist Says Bitcoin Forming Pattern That Usually Leads To Very Powerful Upside Move: Here's Why

Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) hedge fund executive Raoul Pal says Bitcoin (CRYPTO: read more