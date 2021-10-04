Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) is up 123.33% at $215.9. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s current trading volume totals $30.78 thousand, a 1.0% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,065,843,134.
Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4
Max Supply: Not Available
- Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) is up 34.7% at $145.45. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.77 billion, which is 1.49% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AXS’s estimated market cap is $8,904,309,351 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 61,015,017.13
Max Supply: 270,000,000
- Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose 25.8% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Shiba Inu’s current trading volume totals $1.32 billion, a 2.32% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $5,095,157,693.
Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75
Max Supply: Not Available
- Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) is up 15.69% at $21.57. The trading volume for this coin is currently $367.81 million, which is 1.28% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $1,412,142,466.
Circulating Supply: 65,678,587.93
Max Supply: Not Available
- dYdX (CRYPTO: DYDX) rose 9.43% to $24.63 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $798.97 million, which is 0.45% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $DYDX’s estimated market cap is $1,268,243,664 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 51,599,626.29
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
- ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) is up 9.37% at $0.01. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $9.18 million, a 0.5% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,399,599,771 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 217,682,501,399.69
Max Supply: Not Available
- Helium (CRYPTO: HNT) increased by 8.45% to $20.66. The trading volume for this coin is currently $60.29 million, which is 1.61% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HNT’s estimated market cap is $2,017,008,572.
Circulating Supply: 97,669,500.3
Max Supply: 223,000,000
LOSERS
- ICON (CRYPTO: ICX) decreased by 1.36% to $2.17 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $147.29 million, which is 0.78% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ICX’s estimated market cap is $1,461,025,106 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 671,375,314.15
Max Supply: Not Available
- PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) declined by 1.32% to $19.59 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 167.14 million, which is 0.25% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CAKE’s estimated market cap is $4,471,949,917 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 228,514,298.48
Max Supply: Not Available
- cETH (CRYPTO: CETH) fell 1.32% to $68.01 over the past 24 hours. cETH’s current trading volume totals $14.38 million, a 0.66% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,899,567,913.
Circulating Supply: 86,743,317.83
Max Supply: Not Available
- THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) declined by 1.3% to $8.68 over the past 24 hours. THORChain’s current trading volume totals $65.11 million, a 0.43% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $2,277,963,420.
Circulating Supply: 262,741,792.92
Max Supply: 500,000,000
- LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) decreased by 1.27% to $2.91 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 662.48 thousand, which is 0.77% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,752,817,274.
Circulating Supply: 944,618,797.9
Max Supply: Not Available
- Ravencoin (CRYPTO: RVN) fell 1.21% to $0.11 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 54.22 million, which is 0.44% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,083,124,642.
Circulating Supply: 9,791,590,000
Max Supply: Not Available
- Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) declined by 1.17% to $1.22 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $15.53 million, a 0.69% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,064,493,667.
Circulating Supply: 2,510,105,119.8
Max Supply: Not Available
Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?
Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.