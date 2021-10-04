fbpx

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
October 4, 2021 11:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) is up 123.33% at $215.9. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s current trading volume totals $30.78 thousand, a 1.0% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,065,843,134.
    Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) is up 34.7% at $145.45. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.77 billion, which is 1.49% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AXS’s estimated market cap is $8,904,309,351 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 61,015,017.13
    Max Supply: 270,000,000
  • Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose 25.8% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Shiba Inu’s current trading volume totals $1.32 billion, a 2.32% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $5,095,157,693.
    Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) is up 15.69% at $21.57. The trading volume for this coin is currently $367.81 million, which is 1.28% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $1,412,142,466.
    Circulating Supply: 65,678,587.93
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • dYdX (CRYPTO: DYDX) rose 9.43% to $24.63 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $798.97 million, which is 0.45% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $DYDX’s estimated market cap is $1,268,243,664 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 51,599,626.29
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) is up 9.37% at $0.01. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $9.18 million, a 0.5% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,399,599,771 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 217,682,501,399.69
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Helium (CRYPTO: HNT) increased by 8.45% to $20.66. The trading volume for this coin is currently $60.29 million, which is 1.61% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HNT’s estimated market cap is $2,017,008,572.
    Circulating Supply: 97,669,500.3
    Max Supply: 223,000,000

LOSERS

  • ICON (CRYPTO: ICX) decreased by 1.36% to $2.17 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $147.29 million, which is 0.78% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ICX’s estimated market cap is $1,461,025,106 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 671,375,314.15
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) declined by 1.32% to $19.59 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 167.14 million, which is 0.25% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CAKE’s estimated market cap is $4,471,949,917 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 228,514,298.48
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • cETH (CRYPTO: CETH) fell 1.32% to $68.01 over the past 24 hours. cETH’s current trading volume totals $14.38 million, a 0.66% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,899,567,913.
    Circulating Supply: 86,743,317.83
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) declined by 1.3% to $8.68 over the past 24 hours. THORChain’s current trading volume totals $65.11 million, a 0.43% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $2,277,963,420.
    Circulating Supply: 262,741,792.92
    Max Supply: 500,000,000
  • LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) decreased by 1.27% to $2.91 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 662.48 thousand, which is 0.77% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,752,817,274.
    Circulating Supply: 944,618,797.9
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Ravencoin (CRYPTO: RVN) fell 1.21% to $0.11 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 54.22 million, which is 0.44% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,083,124,642.
    Circulating Supply: 9,791,590,000
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) declined by 1.17% to $1.22 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $15.53 million, a 0.69% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,064,493,667.
    Circulating Supply: 2,510,105,119.8
    Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Axie Infinity Rises More Than 37% In 24 hours

Axie Infinity Rises More Than 37% In 24 hours

Axie Infinity's (CRYPTO: AXS) price has increased 37.29% over the past 24 hours to $99.87. Over the past week, AXS has experienced an uptick of over 48.0%, moving from $66.63 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $98.49. read more
Friday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Friday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Axie Infinity's Price Increased More Than 13% Within 24 hours

Axie Infinity's Price Increased More Than 13% Within 24 hours

Axie Infinity's (CRYPTO: AXS) price has increased 13.36% over the past 24 hours to $73.58. Over the past week, AXS has experienced an uptick of over 19.0%, moving from $62.36 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $93.68. read more
Wednesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Wednesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more