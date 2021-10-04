Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

(CRYPTO: BCHA) is up 123.33% at $215.9. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s current trading volume totals $30.78 thousand, a 1.0% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,065,843,134. 18,794,058.4 Not Available Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) is up 34.7% at $145.45. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.77 billion, which is 1.49% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AXS’s estimated market cap is $8,904,309,351 as of today.

(CRYPTO: AXS) is up 34.7% at $145.45. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.77 billion, which is 1.49% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AXS’s estimated market cap is $8,904,309,351 as of today. 61,015,017.13 270,000,000 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose 25.8% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Shiba Inu’s current trading volume totals $1.32 billion, a 2.32% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $5,095,157,693.

(CRYPTO: SHIB) rose 25.8% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Shiba Inu’s current trading volume totals $1.32 billion, a 2.32% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $5,095,157,693. 497,730,966,630,395.75 Not Available Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) is up 15.69% at $21.57. The trading volume for this coin is currently $367.81 million, which is 1.28% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $1,412,142,466.

(CRYPTO: FLOW) is up 15.69% at $21.57. The trading volume for this coin is currently $367.81 million, which is 1.28% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $1,412,142,466. 65,678,587.93 Not Available dYdX (CRYPTO: DYDX) rose 9.43% to $24.63 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $798.97 million, which is 0.45% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $DYDX’s estimated market cap is $1,268,243,664 as of today.

(CRYPTO: DYDX) rose 9.43% to $24.63 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $798.97 million, which is 0.45% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $DYDX’s estimated market cap is $1,268,243,664 as of today. 51,599,626.29 1,000,000,000 ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) is up 9.37% at $0.01. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $9.18 million, a 0.5% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,399,599,771 as of today.

(CRYPTO: OMI) is up 9.37% at $0.01. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $9.18 million, a 0.5% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,399,599,771 as of today. 217,682,501,399.69 Not Available Helium (CRYPTO: HNT) increased by 8.45% to $20.66. The trading volume for this coin is currently $60.29 million, which is 1.61% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HNT’s estimated market cap is $2,017,008,572.

Circulating Supply: 97,669,500.3

Max Supply: 223,000,000

LOSERS

ICON (CRYPTO: ICX) decreased by 1.36% to $2.17 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $147.29 million, which is 0.78% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ICX’s estimated market cap is $1,461,025,106 as of today.

(CRYPTO: ICX) decreased by 1.36% to $2.17 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $147.29 million, which is 0.78% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ICX’s estimated market cap is $1,461,025,106 as of today. 671,375,314.15 Not Available PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) declined by 1.32% to $19.59 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 167.14 million, which is 0.25% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CAKE’s estimated market cap is $4,471,949,917 as of today.

(CRYPTO: CAKE) declined by 1.32% to $19.59 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 167.14 million, which is 0.25% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CAKE’s estimated market cap is $4,471,949,917 as of today. 228,514,298.48 Not Available cETH (CRYPTO: CETH) fell 1.32% to $68.01 over the past 24 hours. cETH’s current trading volume totals $14.38 million, a 0.66% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,899,567,913.

(CRYPTO: CETH) fell 1.32% to $68.01 over the past 24 hours. cETH’s current trading volume totals $14.38 million, a 0.66% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,899,567,913. 86,743,317.83 Not Available THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) declined by 1.3% to $8.68 over the past 24 hours. THORChain’s current trading volume totals $65.11 million, a 0.43% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $2,277,963,420.

(CRYPTO: RUNE) declined by 1.3% to $8.68 over the past 24 hours. THORChain’s current trading volume totals $65.11 million, a 0.43% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $2,277,963,420. 262,741,792.92 500,000,000 LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) decreased by 1.27% to $2.91 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 662.48 thousand, which is 0.77% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,752,817,274.

(CRYPTO: LEO) decreased by 1.27% to $2.91 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 662.48 thousand, which is 0.77% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,752,817,274. 944,618,797.9 Not Available Ravencoin (CRYPTO: RVN) fell 1.21% to $0.11 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 54.22 million, which is 0.44% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,083,124,642.

(CRYPTO: RVN) fell 1.21% to $0.11 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 54.22 million, which is 0.44% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,083,124,642. 9,791,590,000 Not Available Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) declined by 1.17% to $1.22 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $15.53 million, a 0.69% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,064,493,667.

Powered by CoinGecko API