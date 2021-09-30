fbpx

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

byRandy Elias
September 30, 2021 8:40 am
Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) are trading higher amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading 2.4% higher at around $43,301 on Thursday.

Ethereum is trading 2% higher at around $2,988 on Thursday.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital is trading higher by 5.1% at $32.18 per share.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Riot Blockchain is trading higher by 3.6% at $25.77 per share.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America.

Bitfarms is trading 6% higher at $4.40 per share.

