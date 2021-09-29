fbpx

Holy NFT! DC Comics To Distribute Free NFTs Of Favorite Characters, Could Be One Of World's Largest Drops

byAdrian Zmudzinski
September 29, 2021 5:20 pm
Holy NFT! DC Comics To Distribute Free NFTs Of Favorite Characters, Could Be One Of World's Largest Drops

DC Comics, owned by AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) through its WarnerMedia subsidiary — partnered with non-fungible token (NFT) firm Palm NFT Studio to launch its free digital collectibles based on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain.

What Happened: According to a Wednesday announcement, DC will send free NFTs featuring its characters to those who register to attend the DC FanDome online event on Oct. 16. The participants will also have the opportunity to unlock a second NFT by sharing the event on social media.

The NFTs will feature superheroes such as Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn. There will be three covers for each character in three levels of rarity.

DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee said that the "drop pays homage to our 87-year history while visualizing a future in which NFTs play a foundational role in novel ways of interacting with DC content and unlocking new experiences.”

Considering that 2020's DC FanDome event "generated a massive 22 million global views" and "this year’s attendance is anticipated to surpass 2020’s," the firm suggests it could be "very likely one of the largest NFT drops ever."

Image: DC Comics

 

