XRP & LUNA Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

byBenzinga Insights
September 27, 2021 4:27 pm
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) is up 9.45% at $625.41. The trading volume for this coin is currently $29.00 million, which is 1.58% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,287,828,075.
    Circulating Supply: 2,059,179.52
    Max Supply: 2,519,747.44
  • Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) increased by 9.05% to $38.41. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.60 billion, which is 1.08% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $15,391,731,646 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 400,013,469.66
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) increased by 8.76% to $15.02. The trading volume for this coin is currently $790.52 million, which is 1.08% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,976,758,194.
    Circulating Supply: 265,115,438.19
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • dYdX (CRYPTO: DYDX) rose 8.13% to $19.52 over the past 24 hours. dYdX’s current trading volume totals $1.06 billion, a 1.35% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $DYDX’s estimated market cap is $998,556,809.
    Circulating Supply: 50,919,694.3
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) rose 6.7% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. eCash’s current trading volume totals $133.99 million, a 0.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. $XEC’s estimated market cap is $4,499,011,174 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 18,854,895,896,789.4
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) is up 6.43% at $1.29. Fantom’s current trading volume totals $593.68 million, a 1.13% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,296,133,044.
    Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
    Max Supply: 3,175,000,000
  • Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) rose 6.41% to $248.14 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $484.83 million, which is 1.28% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,663,487,327.
    Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) decreased by 1.63% to $128.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 323.88 million, which is 0.19% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BSV’s estimated market cap is $2,411,274,634 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 18,854,089.14
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) decreased by 1.57% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. Amp’s current trading volume totals $18.58 million, a 0.61% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $AMP’s estimated market cap is $2,167,981,483 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16
    Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.5
  • The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) fell 1.45% to $0.68 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 133.70 million, which is 0.25% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $GRT’s estimated market cap is $3,355,352,620.
    Circulating Supply: 4,956,845,231
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000
  • XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) declined by 1.39% to $0.93 over the past 24 hours. XRP’s current trading volume totals $3.49 billion, a 0.14% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XRP’s estimated market cap is $43,571,730,990 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 46,717,640,571
    Max Supply: 100,000,000,000
  • Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) decreased by 1.36% to $23.69 over the past 24 hours. Waves’s current trading volume totals $144.79 million, a 0.28% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,361,599,969.
    Circulating Supply: 100,000,000
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Holo (CRYPTO: HOT) decreased by 1.33% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. Holo’s current trading volume totals $110.48 million, a 0.32% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,413,879,720.
    Circulating Supply: 177,619,433,541.14
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO: HBAR) fell 1.09% to $0.34 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 131.21 million, which is 0.17% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,458,219,528.
    Circulating Supply: 10,288,893,818
    Max Supply: Not Available

