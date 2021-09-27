XRP & LUNA Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) is up 9.45% at $625.41. The trading volume for this coin is currently $29.00 million, which is 1.58% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,287,828,075.
Circulating Supply: 2,059,179.52
Max Supply: 2,519,747.44
- Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) increased by 9.05% to $38.41. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.60 billion, which is 1.08% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $15,391,731,646 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 400,013,469.66
Max Supply: Not Available
- OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) increased by 8.76% to $15.02. The trading volume for this coin is currently $790.52 million, which is 1.08% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,976,758,194.
Circulating Supply: 265,115,438.19
Max Supply: Not Available
- dYdX (CRYPTO: DYDX) rose 8.13% to $19.52 over the past 24 hours. dYdX’s current trading volume totals $1.06 billion, a 1.35% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $DYDX’s estimated market cap is $998,556,809.
Circulating Supply: 50,919,694.3
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
- eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) rose 6.7% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. eCash’s current trading volume totals $133.99 million, a 0.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. $XEC’s estimated market cap is $4,499,011,174 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 18,854,895,896,789.4
Max Supply: Not Available
- Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) is up 6.43% at $1.29. Fantom’s current trading volume totals $593.68 million, a 1.13% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,296,133,044.
Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
Max Supply: 3,175,000,000
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) rose 6.41% to $248.14 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $484.83 million, which is 1.28% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,663,487,327.
Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4
Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) decreased by 1.63% to $128.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 323.88 million, which is 0.19% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BSV’s estimated market cap is $2,411,274,634 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 18,854,089.14
Max Supply: Not Available
- Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) decreased by 1.57% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. Amp’s current trading volume totals $18.58 million, a 0.61% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $AMP’s estimated market cap is $2,167,981,483 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16
Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.5
- The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) fell 1.45% to $0.68 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 133.70 million, which is 0.25% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $GRT’s estimated market cap is $3,355,352,620.
Circulating Supply: 4,956,845,231
Max Supply: 10,000,000,000
- XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) declined by 1.39% to $0.93 over the past 24 hours. XRP’s current trading volume totals $3.49 billion, a 0.14% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XRP’s estimated market cap is $43,571,730,990 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 46,717,640,571
Max Supply: 100,000,000,000
- Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) decreased by 1.36% to $23.69 over the past 24 hours. Waves’s current trading volume totals $144.79 million, a 0.28% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,361,599,969.
Circulating Supply: 100,000,000
Max Supply: Not Available
- Holo (CRYPTO: HOT) decreased by 1.33% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. Holo’s current trading volume totals $110.48 million, a 0.32% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,413,879,720.
Circulating Supply: 177,619,433,541.14
Max Supply: Not Available
- Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO: HBAR) fell 1.09% to $0.34 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 131.21 million, which is 0.17% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,458,219,528.
Circulating Supply: 10,288,893,818
Max Supply: Not Available
Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?
Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.