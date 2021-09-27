XRP & LUNA Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) is up 9.45% at $625.41. The trading volume for this coin is currently $29.00 million, which is 1.58% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,287,828,075.

Circulating Supply: 2,059,179.52

Max Supply: 2,519,747.44

Circulating Supply: 400,013,469.66

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 265,115,438.19

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 50,919,694.3

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 18,854,895,896,789.4

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01

Max Supply: 3,175,000,000

Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) decreased by 1.63% to $128.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 323.88 million, which is 0.19% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BSV’s estimated market cap is $2,411,274,634 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 18,854,089.14

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16

Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.5

Circulating Supply: 4,956,845,231

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 46,717,640,571

Max Supply: 100,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 177,619,433,541.14

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 10,288,893,818

Max Supply: Not Available

