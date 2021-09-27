fbpx

Miami's Crypto-Friendly Mayor Suarez Urges Miners To Set Up Operations Near Nuclear Plant

byBibhu Pattnaik
September 27, 2021 5:15 pm
Miami's Crypto-Friendly Mayor Suarez Urges Miners To Set Up Operations Near Nuclear Plant

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez recently told the Wall Street Journal that he has been pitching Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining firms to set up their operations near South Florida's Turkey Point nuclear power plant.

Turkey Point is not part of Suarez's jurisdiction, but he has become a de facto spokesman on similar matters in the region.

Focusing on the impact of Bitcoin on the environment, Suarez suggested miners move toward carbon-free nuclear energy.

According to the report, a Miami-based nuclear plant owned by Florida Power & Light has been talking with miners over how to get hold of cheap land near the nuclear facility to host mining rigs. 

Also Read: Bitcoin Isn't The Problem. Let's Look Into How Sustainable Mining Can Become | Opinion

Last month, Fortune reported that Bitcoin's notorious carbon footprint might inexorably increase if its price were to grow as many proponents expect it to do. 

Nuclear start-up Oklo Inc has signed a 20-year deal to supply energy to Compass Mining through its mini reactor. Oklo CEO Jacob DeWitte has said that he had received requests from other interested bitcoin miners, though federal approval is still forthcoming.

Earlier in June, Suarez had said, "The fact that we have nuclear power means that it's very inexpensive power. We understand how important this is. Miners want to get to a certain kilowatt price per hour."

Also Read: Green Energy: Sustainable Future For Bitcoin Mining | Opinion

