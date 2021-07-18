Mayor Wants His City To Accept Bitcoin For Property Tax Payments

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) may soon be accepted for property tax payments by a city in the United States. Scott Conger, mayor of Jackson, Tennessee, announced last week that the city has launched a study into methods of accepting payments in the cryptocurrency. The city has established a blockchain taskforce which will also look at ways for city employees to receive salary payments in bitcoin on a dollar cost average basis.

Conger says he’s been watching steps taken by Mayor Francis Suarez of Miami who has said his city would welcome bitcoin miners with open arms, as they are fleeing China due to a nationwide crackdown. Suarez has also said that Miami was looking into lowering energy prices to attract cryptocurrency miners, as well as working to establish enterprise zones with lower tax rates and regulations for bitcoin operations.

Conger, meanwhile, believes that adopting bitcoin could give the city of Jackson an edge. On twitter Conger has suggested that inflation is causing the dollar to be worth less, saying that inflation is up 6.3% in 2 years, and 172.8% in his lifetime, adding that there’s “no rebound” and bitcoin is the only solution.

Jackson is located half-way between Nashville and Memphis with a population of around 70-thousand.