Monday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- dYdX (CRYPTO: DYDX) is up 16.83% at $20.85. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.03 billion, which is 1.29% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $DYDX’s estimated market cap is $1,055,843,930.
Circulating Supply: 50,874,856.51
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
- Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) rose 12.33% to $624.55 over the past 24 hours. Olympus’s current trading volume totals $28.36 million, a 1.53% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OHM’s estimated market cap is $1,282,935,637.
Circulating Supply: 2,055,845.4
Max Supply: 2,513,375.92
- eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) increased by 12.17% to $0.0. eCash’s current trading volume totals $147.63 million, a 0.29% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XEC’s estimated market cap is $4,475,597,721.
Circulating Supply: 18,854,733,396,789.4
Max Supply: Not Available
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) increased by 10.55% to $245.51. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s current trading volume totals $561.28 million, a 1.63% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,606,056,795.
Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4
Max Supply: Not Available
- Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) is up 9.72% at $60.94. Filecoin’s current trading volume totals $1.93 billion, a 1.37% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,676,921,567.
Circulating Supply: 109,697,930
Max Supply: 1,971,808,465
- XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) increased by 9.08% to $0.14. The trading volume for this coin is currently $15.51 million, which is 0.56% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,700,125,824.
Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964
Max Supply: Not Available
- Decentralized Social (CRYPTO: DESO) rose 9.02% to $132.57 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 544.44 thousand, which is 0.54% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $DESO’s estimated market cap is $1,407,767,570.
Circulating Supply: 10,532,253.89
Max Supply: 10,808,492.69
LOSERS
- ICON (CRYPTO: ICX) fell 1.37% to $1.59 over the past 24 hours. ICON’s current trading volume totals $52.95 million, a 0.34% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,065,207,569.
Circulating Supply: 671,116,330.98
Max Supply: Not Available
- yearn.finance (CRYPTO: YFI) declined by 1.33% to $30099 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $230.54 million, which is 0.03% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,073,798,840.
Circulating Supply: 35,692.62
Max Supply: 36,666
- Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) fell 1.25% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 16.18 million, which is 0.66% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AMP’s estimated market cap is $2,183,362,916 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16
Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.5
- Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) decreased by 1.12% to $1.23 over the past 24 hours. Stacks’s current trading volume totals $10.81 million, a 0.76% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $STX’s estimated market cap is $1,296,783,322.
Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69
Max Supply: Not Available
- LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) fell 1.1% to $2.79 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 2.75 million, which is 0.1% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $2,634,872,144 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 944,989,582.9
Max Supply: Not Available
- IOST (CRYPTO: IOST) fell 1.04% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. IOST’s current trading volume totals $248.54 million, a 0.11% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,324,633,301.
Circulating Supply: 22,773,279,966.53
Max Supply: 90,000,000,000
- Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) decreased by 1.03% to $128.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 310.63 million, which is 0.22% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BSV’s estimated market cap is $2,412,464,958.
Circulating Supply: 18,853,857.89
Max Supply: Not Available
Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?
Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.