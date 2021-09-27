fbpx

Monday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
September 27, 2021 10:22 am
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • dYdX (CRYPTO: DYDX) is up 16.83% at $20.85. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.03 billion, which is 1.29% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $DYDX’s estimated market cap is $1,055,843,930.
    Circulating Supply: 50,874,856.51
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) rose 12.33% to $624.55 over the past 24 hours. Olympus’s current trading volume totals $28.36 million, a 1.53% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OHM’s estimated market cap is $1,282,935,637.
    Circulating Supply: 2,055,845.4
    Max Supply: 2,513,375.92
  • eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) increased by 12.17% to $0.0. eCash’s current trading volume totals $147.63 million, a 0.29% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XEC’s estimated market cap is $4,475,597,721.
    Circulating Supply: 18,854,733,396,789.4
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) increased by 10.55% to $245.51. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s current trading volume totals $561.28 million, a 1.63% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,606,056,795.
    Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) is up 9.72% at $60.94. Filecoin’s current trading volume totals $1.93 billion, a 1.37% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,676,921,567.
    Circulating Supply: 109,697,930
    Max Supply: 1,971,808,465
  • XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) increased by 9.08% to $0.14. The trading volume for this coin is currently $15.51 million, which is 0.56% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,700,125,824.
    Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Decentralized Social (CRYPTO: DESO) rose 9.02% to $132.57 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 544.44 thousand, which is 0.54% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $DESO’s estimated market cap is $1,407,767,570.
    Circulating Supply: 10,532,253.89
    Max Supply: 10,808,492.69

LOSERS

  • ICON (CRYPTO: ICX) fell 1.37% to $1.59 over the past 24 hours. ICON’s current trading volume totals $52.95 million, a 0.34% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,065,207,569.
    Circulating Supply: 671,116,330.98
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • yearn.finance (CRYPTO: YFI) declined by 1.33% to $30099 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $230.54 million, which is 0.03% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,073,798,840.
    Circulating Supply: 35,692.62
    Max Supply: 36,666
  • Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) fell 1.25% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 16.18 million, which is 0.66% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AMP’s estimated market cap is $2,183,362,916 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16
    Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.5
  • Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) decreased by 1.12% to $1.23 over the past 24 hours. Stacks’s current trading volume totals $10.81 million, a 0.76% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $STX’s estimated market cap is $1,296,783,322.
    Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) fell 1.1% to $2.79 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 2.75 million, which is 0.1% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $2,634,872,144 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 944,989,582.9
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • IOST (CRYPTO: IOST) fell 1.04% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. IOST’s current trading volume totals $248.54 million, a 0.11% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,324,633,301.
    Circulating Supply: 22,773,279,966.53
    Max Supply: 90,000,000,000
  • Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) decreased by 1.03% to $128.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 310.63 million, which is 0.22% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BSV’s estimated market cap is $2,412,464,958.
    Circulating Supply: 18,853,857.89
    Max Supply: Not Available

