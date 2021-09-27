Monday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

dYdX (CRYPTO: DYDX) is up 16.83% at $20.85. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.03 billion, which is 1.29% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $DYDX’s estimated market cap is $1,055,843,930.

Circulating Supply: 50,874,856.51

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

(CRYPTO: DYDX) is up 16.83% at $20.85. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.03 billion, which is 1.29% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $DYDX’s estimated market cap is $1,055,843,930. 50,874,856.51 1,000,000,000 Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) rose 12.33% to $624.55 over the past 24 hours. Olympus’s current trading volume totals $28.36 million, a 1.53% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OHM’s estimated market cap is $1,282,935,637.

Circulating Supply: 2,055,845.4

Max Supply: 2,513,375.92

(CRYPTO: OHM) rose 12.33% to $624.55 over the past 24 hours. Olympus’s current trading volume totals $28.36 million, a 1.53% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OHM’s estimated market cap is $1,282,935,637. 2,055,845.4 2,513,375.92 eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) increased by 12.17% to $0.0. eCash’s current trading volume totals $147.63 million, a 0.29% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XEC’s estimated market cap is $4,475,597,721.

Circulating Supply: 18,854,733,396,789.4

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: XEC) increased by 12.17% to $0.0. eCash’s current trading volume totals $147.63 million, a 0.29% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XEC’s estimated market cap is $4,475,597,721. 18,854,733,396,789.4 Not Available Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) increased by 10.55% to $245.51. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s current trading volume totals $561.28 million, a 1.63% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,606,056,795.

Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: BCHA) increased by 10.55% to $245.51. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s current trading volume totals $561.28 million, a 1.63% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,606,056,795. 18,794,058.4 Not Available Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) is up 9.72% at $60.94. Filecoin’s current trading volume totals $1.93 billion, a 1.37% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,676,921,567.

Circulating Supply: 109,697,930

Max Supply: 1,971,808,465

(CRYPTO: FIL) is up 9.72% at $60.94. Filecoin’s current trading volume totals $1.93 billion, a 1.37% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,676,921,567. 109,697,930 1,971,808,465 XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) increased by 9.08% to $0.14. The trading volume for this coin is currently $15.51 million, which is 0.56% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,700,125,824.

Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: XDC) increased by 9.08% to $0.14. The trading volume for this coin is currently $15.51 million, which is 0.56% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,700,125,824. 12,238,141,964 Not Available Decentralized Social (CRYPTO: DESO) rose 9.02% to $132.57 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 544.44 thousand, which is 0.54% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $DESO’s estimated market cap is $1,407,767,570.

Circulating Supply: 10,532,253.89

Max Supply: 10,808,492.69

LOSERS

ICON (CRYPTO: ICX) fell 1.37% to $1.59 over the past 24 hours. ICON’s current trading volume totals $52.95 million, a 0.34% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,065,207,569.

Circulating Supply: 671,116,330.98

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: ICX) fell 1.37% to $1.59 over the past 24 hours. ICON’s current trading volume totals $52.95 million, a 0.34% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,065,207,569. 671,116,330.98 Not Available yearn.finance (CRYPTO: YFI) declined by 1.33% to $30099 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $230.54 million, which is 0.03% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,073,798,840.

Circulating Supply: 35,692.62

Max Supply: 36,666

(CRYPTO: YFI) declined by 1.33% to $30099 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $230.54 million, which is 0.03% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,073,798,840. 35,692.62 36,666 Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) fell 1.25% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 16.18 million, which is 0.66% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AMP’s estimated market cap is $2,183,362,916 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16

Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.5

(CRYPTO: AMP) fell 1.25% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 16.18 million, which is 0.66% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AMP’s estimated market cap is $2,183,362,916 as of today. 48,013,928,909.16 99,225,164,238.5 Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) decreased by 1.12% to $1.23 over the past 24 hours. Stacks’s current trading volume totals $10.81 million, a 0.76% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $STX’s estimated market cap is $1,296,783,322.

Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: STX) decreased by 1.12% to $1.23 over the past 24 hours. Stacks’s current trading volume totals $10.81 million, a 0.76% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $STX’s estimated market cap is $1,296,783,322. 1,052,561,461.69 Not Available LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) fell 1.1% to $2.79 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 2.75 million, which is 0.1% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $2,634,872,144 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 944,989,582.9

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: LEO) fell 1.1% to $2.79 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 2.75 million, which is 0.1% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $2,634,872,144 as of today. 944,989,582.9 Not Available IOST (CRYPTO: IOST) fell 1.04% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. IOST’s current trading volume totals $248.54 million, a 0.11% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,324,633,301.

Circulating Supply: 22,773,279,966.53

Max Supply: 90,000,000,000

(CRYPTO: IOST) fell 1.04% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. IOST’s current trading volume totals $248.54 million, a 0.11% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,324,633,301. 22,773,279,966.53 90,000,000,000 Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) decreased by 1.03% to $128.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 310.63 million, which is 0.22% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BSV’s estimated market cap is $2,412,464,958.

Circulating Supply: 18,853,857.89

Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API