fbpx

WallStreetBets Launches New Forum To Enable Discussions On Cryptos Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

byMadhukumar Warrier
September 24, 2021 6:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
WallStreetBets Launches New Forum To Enable Discussions On Cryptos Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

The Reddit investor forum r/WallStreetBets has launched a new forum that will allow investors to discuss about cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

What Happened: A post by WSB moderator “bawse1” announced the launch of the new forum “r/wallstreetbetscrypto,” citing the overwhelmingly positive response to the idea on the forum.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

“With so many people trading crypto now, times have changed and crypto does seem to belong here,” the moderator said in the post.

Applications have also been invited from people interested in joining as moderators for the new crypto forum.

Why It Matters: The WSB forum, which has 10.9 million members, is best knowing for helping drive the trading frenzy in videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) and other heavily shorted stocks earlier this year.

Cryptocurrency as a topic was banned on the Reddit forum for several years as members did not want the focus to deviate from the discussion about publicly traded stocks.

It was reported in April that the WSB moderators agreed to allow discussions on only three cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin — on the forum.

A ban on all cryptocurrency discussion on the forum was reinstated less than 24 hours later after a story by Bloomberg said that WallStreetBets had “bowed” to the crypto wave.

A separate Dogecoin subreddit, known as “r/dogecoin,” now has 2.2 million “subshibers.” Dogecoin fans call themselves “subshibers” on Reddit, as a replacement for the more usual word “subscribers.”

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 0.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $44,409.98 at press time, while Ethereum is down almost 1% during the 24-hour period to $3087.24.

Dogecoin is 0.9% lower during the 24-hour period to $0.2231.

See Also: AMC Entertainment CEO Tells Apes To 'Stay Tuned' For Dogecoin Updates, Compliments Elon Musk

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Here's Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Are Crashing All Of A Sudden

Here's Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Are Crashing All Of A Sudden

Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are crashing early morning on Friday. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Falling Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Falling Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.74% lower at $0.22 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning.  What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 13.46% over a seven-day trailing period.  read more
Why Is Shiba Inu Outperforming Dogecoin Today?

Why Is Shiba Inu Outperforming Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is trailing rival meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) in terms of 24-hour price gains. What Happened: SHIB traded 3.84% higher over 24 hours at $0.0000075, while DOGE was down 1.47% at $0.22 in the same period. read more
Institutional Investors Are Preferring Ethereum Over Bitcoin, Says JPMorgan

Institutional Investors Are Preferring Ethereum Over Bitcoin, Says JPMorgan

Institutional investors are more interested in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) futures than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ones, as per JPMorgan analysts.  read more