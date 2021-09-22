AMC Entertainment CEO Tells Apes To 'Stay Tuned' For Dogecoin Updates, Compliments Elon Musk

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) is a darling among an increasingly large group of retail investors, better known as the "apes."

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron has embraced the company's popularity among the apes and continues to make decisions that reflect the desires of the retail investor community.

What Happened: The company recently announced it will accept some of the most popular cryptocurrencies for online ticket purchases and concession payments by the end of the year.

However, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), arguably the most popular crypto among retail investors, was left out until Tuesday when Aron threw Dogecoin fans a bone:

I sincerely want to hear your opinion, via this Twitter Poll. By year-end 2021, AMC will take Bitcoin, Etherum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for online payments. I hear from many on my Twitter feed we should accept Dogecoin too. Do you think AMC should explore accepting Dogecoin? — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) September 21, 2021

Aron's Twitter poll was met with overwhelming support as more than three-fourths of users voted in favor of Dogecoin acceptance. The AMC Entertainment CEO reported the results of the poll on Wednesday afternoon:

SO FASCINATING! Dogecoin Poll was by far my highest ever read tweet. In 24 hours, 4.2 million views, my most ever retweets, most ever replies. 140,000 votes 77% yes 23% no. It’s clear that you think AMC should accept Dogecoin. Now we need to figure out how to do that. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/tkClzgMBMO — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) September 22, 2021

It's unclear which way Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO and avid Dogecoin supporter Elon Musk voted, but Aron noted that Musk liked the tweet. "I never thought I would see this day," the AMC Entertainment CEO said in a tweet to Musk.

I never thought I would see this day. @ElonMusk liked my Dogecoin Twitter Poll tweet. If you happen to see this tweet too Mr. Musk, congratulations on Tesla and SpaceX. I have strived to be an innovator my entire career, but you sir are the epitome of innovation above all others. pic.twitter.com/rIW6OpOnYL — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) September 22, 2021

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment has traded as high as $72.62 and as low as $1.91 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.86% at $40.32 at time of publication.

