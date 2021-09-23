fbpx

TradeStation Crypto Now In New Jersey And Tennessee

byRenato Capelj
September 23, 2021 8:24 am
TradeStation is a fintech specializing in brokerage services and trading technology. The company is a subsidiary of Monex Group and was founded initially under the name Omega Research, prior to transforming into a self-clearing online securities brokerage.

What Happened: As part of a vision to provide tailored brokerage solutions for self-directed traders, TradeStation expanded access to its cryptocurrency platform; now, residents in New Jersey and Tennessee are eligible to apply for an account to trade cryptocurrencies.

"Adoption of digital assets is continuing to expand across the country, and we're thrilled to offer access to the crypto markets through the TradeStation Crypto platform in two more states," said James Putra, Vice President, Product Strategy at TradeStation Crypto. "We're continuously enhancing our crypto products and offerings and look forward to further expanding our community of traders."

Learn About Cryptocurrency

Why It Matters: The development comes as TradeStation Crypto believes it's the first to offer a true online brokerage model that self-directed traders have come to expect for other asset classes.

Unlike its competitors, TradeStation aggregates multiple pools of liquidity, providing users a consolidated market data feed combined with an intelligent order-routing system.

To put it simply, users are afforded better transparency and execution.

Going Forward: The firm is looking to expand to new markets, as well as add new coins.

To learn more, click here.

