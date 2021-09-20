fbpx

Bitcoin Tumbles 7.5% To 44k

byBenzinga Insights
September 20, 2021 12:53 pm
Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) price has fallen 7.68% to $44,058. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 1.0% loss, moving from $44,460.02 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has fallen 2.0% over the past week which is opposite, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.11%. This brings the circulating supply to 18.82 million, which makes up an estimated 89.63% of its max supply of 21.00 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for BTC is #1 at 825.38 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Bitcoin?

