Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Apple, Bitcoin, a Goldman Sachs ETF, Nike And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story examines the threats and opportunities as currencies go digital.

Other featured articles discuss the race for a COVID-19 pill, why big U.S. companies will be ramping up dividends and buybacks, and the obstacles and challenges for the solar sector.

Also, see the prospects for mining stocks, the iPhone maker, a footwear giant, casinos and more.

"A War Is Coming Over Cryptos and Money. Why You Should Care" by Daren Fonda makes a case that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are challenging the dollar's long dominance in world finance. In this cover story, Barron's examines the threats and opportunities as currencies go digital.

In "Mining Stocks Offer a Cheap Play on Growth. Dig In," Andrew Bary discusses how BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP), Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO), Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) and others are now more disciplined in their spending and more vital for renewable power. For investors willing to accept some risk, they offer a rich opportunity, says Barron's.

Josh Nathan-Kazis's "Pills to Battle Covid Are Coming. These Companies Stand to Gain" points out that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) are among companies that expect Phase 3 data on oral COVID-19 antivirals in the coming months. Will they join Gilead Sciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:GILD) in offering an approved treatment?

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) and Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have tumbled, according to "Macau's Review of Casino Operations Sparks a Selloff, and an Opportunity" by Ben Levisohn. Analysts say the firms may face tougher regulations but will survive, and that their shares could be bargains.

In Eric J. Savitz's "The iPhone 13 Didn't Surprise. Apple's Stock Still Might," find out why Barron's says that the new iPhones are upgrades, not breakthroughs. However, they are poised to generate big profits for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) even if sales slow. The article also has a look at the long-awaited Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) analyst day.

"Nike Reports Earnings Thursday. Don't Expect Good News" by Ben Levisohn reveals that, while Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) handily beat forecasts in the most recent quarter thanks to strong sales everywhere but China, the footwear and apparel giant is not likely to pull that off again. Discover why Barron's believes investors should be cautious ahead of the call.

As corporate profitability surges past pre-pandemic levels, cash-rich companies have not returned capital via share buybacks and dividends at a pace commensurate with pre-pandemic trends. So says Lawrence C. Strauss's "Big U.S. Companies Are Poised to Ramp Up Dividends and Buybacks." See why Barron's thinks that things are about to change.

In "A Goldman ETF Targets a Sector Ruled by ARK," Eric J. Savitz says that the Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSE:GTEK) wants to capture the kind of technology growth that made Cathie Wood's ARK Invest so successful. Yet, the Goldman Sachs fund has a few refinements on its competitor's megacap strategy.

Avi Salzman's "Big Bets Ride on Solar Power. But the Obstacles Remain Challenging" reports that the United States is growing solar capacity quickly, but supply-chain problems, tariffs and local opposition to large installations create a drag on growth for the likes of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN).

Also in this week's Barron's:

Barron's ranking of the 100 top independent advisors

Why correction worries are overblown

Taking on the challenge of fighting cybercrime

The one indicator that has Wall Street biting its nails

Why the Federal Reserve needs to change its trading rules

How soaring producer prices may squeeze profit margins and stocks

How to end debt ceiling fights

Why China's property problems go beyond Evergrande

The new dynamics in the energy market

Eight rules for hedging your portfolio

