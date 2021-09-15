Cake & Bitcoin Cash Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) increased by 19.24% to $1.45. The trading volume for this coin is currently $869.62 million, which is 2.94% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,743,771,189.
Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
Max Supply: 3,175,000,000
- Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) is up 17.42% at $3.1. Curve DAO Token’s current trading volume totals $711.77 million, a 3.22% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CRV’s estimated market cap is $1,232,287,491 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 402,195,204.1
Max Supply: 3,303,030,299
- Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO: HBAR) increased by 16.52% to $0.54. The trading volume for this coin is currently $772.28 million, which is 5.79% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HBAR’s estimated market cap is $5,270,030,315.
Circulating Supply: 9,633,179,109
Max Supply: Not Available
- eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) is up 15.4% at $0.0. eCash’s current trading volume totals $459.20 million, a 3.0% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,896,562,347.
Circulating Supply: 18,843,839,646,789.4
Max Supply: Not Available
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) increased by 14.77% to $267.61. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.03 billion, which is 4.85% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BCHA’s estimated market cap is $5,034,328,944.
Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4
Max Supply: Not Available
- PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) increased by 12.49% to $22.34. The trading volume for this coin is currently $285.46 million, which is 0.24% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CAKE’s estimated market cap is $4,941,490,338 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 221,395,020
Max Supply: Not Available
- Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) is up 11.56% at $7.01. The trading volume for this coin is currently $413.90 million, which is 0.08% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,948,794,865.
Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000
Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) fell 2.78% to $7.2 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $895.93 million, which is 2.25% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XTZ’s estimated market cap is $6,067,354,527 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 844,682,438.91
Max Supply: Not Available
- Mina Protocol (CRYPTO: MINA) declined by 2.63% to $5.9 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $138.29 million, which is 1.9% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MINA’s estimated market cap is $1,402,965,338 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 237,233,536.84
Max Supply: Not Available
- Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) fell 1.23% to $1.55 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 15.44 million, which is 0.65% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $STX’s estimated market cap is $1,628,989,972 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69
Max Supply: Not Available
- XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) decreased by 1.1% to $0.13 over the past 24 hours. XDC Network’s current trading volume totals $11.92 million, a 0.25% increase from its 100-day average volume. $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,556,696,875 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964
Max Supply: Not Available
- Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) decreased by 1.09% to $33.37 over the past 24 hours. Cosmos’s current trading volume totals $1.40 billion, a 1.28% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $9,292,132,148.
Circulating Supply: 279,195,563.28
Max Supply: Not Available
- Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) decreased by 1.07% to $5.19 over the past 24 hours. Celsius Network’s current trading volume totals $8.58 million, a 0.46% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,198,421,578.
Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35
Max Supply: Not Available
- Osmosis (CRYPTO: OSMO) decreased by 1.07% to $6.2 over the past 24 hours. Osmosis’s current trading volume totals $7.22 million, a 2.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OSMO’s estimated market cap is $1,061,283,301 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 171,506,526
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
