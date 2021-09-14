Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

SafeMoon (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) rose 21.79% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 12.23 million, which is 0.2% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SAFEMOON’s estimated market cap is $1,019,324,569.

Circulating Supply: 575,599,069,924,605.8

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 401,793,628.07

Max Supply: 3,303,030,299

Circulating Supply: 61,980,045.7

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 669,510,706.2

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 173,199,023.72

Max Supply: 233,860,369.9

Circulating Supply: 56,989,406,904.06

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86

Max Supply: 250,000,000

LOSERS

Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) decreased by 1.52% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 21.23 million, which is 0.64% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,426,805,961.

Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16

Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.5

Circulating Supply: 265,115,438.19

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,815,737

Max Supply: 21,000,000

Circulating Supply: 117,520,820.12

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 103,730,726

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 934,334,486.57

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 4,956,845,231

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000

Powered by CoinGecko API