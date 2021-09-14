fbpx

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
September 14, 2021 10:48 am
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • SafeMoon (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) rose 21.79% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 12.23 million, which is 0.2% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SAFEMOON’s estimated market cap is $1,019,324,569.
    Circulating Supply: 575,599,069,924,605.8
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) rose 18.88% to $2.64 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $456.20 million, which is 1.76% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CRV’s estimated market cap is $1,068,399,844 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 401,793,628.07
    Max Supply: 3,303,030,299
  • Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) is up 18.67% at $23.92. The trading volume for this coin is currently $332.67 million, which is 1.15% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $1,520,275,804.
    Circulating Supply: 61,980,045.7
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • ICON (CRYPTO: ICX) is up 17.93% at $1.99. The trading volume for this coin is currently $362.96 million, which is 3.76% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ICX’s estimated market cap is $1,344,754,665.
    Circulating Supply: 669,510,706.2
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Synthetix Network Token (CRYPTO: SNX) increased by 16.15% to $13.21. The trading volume for this coin is currently $387.23 million, which is 1.84% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SNX’s estimated market cap is $2,292,801,794.
    Circulating Supply: 173,199,023.72
    Max Supply: 233,860,369.9
  • Telcoin (CRYPTO: TEL) is up 13.76% at $0.02. Telcoin’s current trading volume totals $26.48 million, a 0.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,092,119,206.
    Circulating Supply: 56,989,406,904.06
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Sushi (CRYPTO: SUSHI) is up 9.43% at $12.06. The trading volume for this coin is currently $411.64 million, which is 0.24% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SUSHI’s estimated market cap is $2,324,303,313.
    Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86
    Max Supply: 250,000,000

LOSERS

  • Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) decreased by 1.52% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 21.23 million, which is 0.64% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,426,805,961.
    Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16
    Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.5
  • OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) decreased by 1.29% to $18.31 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 304.69 million, which is 0.22% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,869,238,547.
    Circulating Supply: 265,115,438.19
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) declined by 1.16% to $46569 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $61.79 billion, a 0.85% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 879,489,880,128.
    Circulating Supply: 18,815,737
    Max Supply: 21,000,000
  • Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell 1.13% to $3359.02 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum’s current trading volume totals $41.02 billion, a 0.62% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 396,199,793,425.
    Circulating Supply: 117,520,820.12
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Qtum (CRYPTO: QTUM) declined by 1.09% to $12.76 over the past 24 hours. Qtum’s current trading volume totals $320.17 million, a 0.05% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,327,052,258.
    Circulating Supply: 103,730,726
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ) decreased by 1.08% to $1.66 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 83.23 million, which is 0.57% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ENJ’s estimated market cap is $1,555,081,303 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 934,334,486.57
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) fell 1.03% to $0.86 over the past 24 hours. The Graph’s current trading volume totals $171.02 million, a 0.03% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,287,238,715.
    Circulating Supply: 4,956,845,231
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000

